mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Make This Fall-Flavored Hemp Heart Porridge Recipe To Break Your Fast

Make This Fall-Flavored Hemp Heart Porridge Recipe To Break Your Fast

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Fall-Flavored Hemp Heart Porridge With Apples Recipe

Image by NataBene / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 13, 2020 — 14:12 PM

A morning bowl of oatmeal is the perfect way to start a fall day, especially when it's flavored with flavors like apple and cinnamon—but the carbohydrate content of a bowl of oatmeal makes it a less than ideal option for breaking a fast. Not only that, but many pre-packed oatmeals are loaded with sugar, another enemy of proper fast breaking.

"Definitely avoid carb-loaded meals and sugary drinks as they will cause a blood sugar roller coaster," explains Amy Shah, M.D., "Additionally, having lots of sugar will make fasting for the next day even harder because your hunger hormones will be raised."

So what's a porridge lover to do? Cutting down on the sugar in your bowl is easy enough, but oats are a pretty essential part of porridge—or are they? This recipe, from The Intermittent Fasting Cookbook, swaps oats for a mixture of hemp hearts and flaxseed meal.

For Desiree Nielsen, R.D., her every day meals always include hemp hearts, largely because they "will give you ten grams of plant-based protein" in only three tablespoons. (For reference, this recipe calls for the equivalent of eight tablespoons, or about 25 grams of protein).

The flavors of apples and cinnamon make this recipe a near dupe of those sugar-loaded packets you may have known growing up, and will put a smile on your face on even the chilliest autumn mornings.

Hemp Heart Porridge with Apples and Cinnamon

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened hemp or almond milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla powder
  • Pinch of Himalayan salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup hemp hearts
  • ½ cup flaxseed meal
  • 1/2 cup grated, unpeeled apple plus extra for topping
  • 2 teaspoons (10 ml) MCT oil
  • Chopped toasted walnuts (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon coconut sugar
Advertisement

Method

  1. Heat the milk over medium-high heat and whisk in the vanilla powder, salt, and cinnamon.
  2. At the first sign of a boil, whisk in the hemp hearts and flaxseed meal. Lower the heat to medium and stir.
  3. As the mixture thickens, stir in the apple.
  4. Once it looks like all liquid has been absorbed, remove from the heat and stir in the MCT oil (if using). Transfer to serving bowls. Garnish with extra grated apple, toasted walnuts (if using), and brown sugar.
Excerpted with permission from Intermittent Fasting Cookbook by Nicole Poirier, Published by Fair Winds Press (An imprint of Quarto Publishing Group) September 8, 2020

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

We Haven’t Talked Enough About Nutrition Amid COVID & That’s A Huge Miss

Kristine Thomason
We Haven’t Talked Enough About Nutrition Amid COVID & That’s A Huge Miss
Recipes

Celebrate Celiac Awareness Day With Our 6 Fave Gluten-Free Treats

Eliza Sullivan
Celebrate Celiac Awareness Day With Our 6 Fave Gluten-Free Treats
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

These Spots Are Often Confused For Hyperpigmentation, But Here's What It Really Is

Jamie Schneider
These Spots Are Often Confused For Hyperpigmentation, But Here's What It Really Is
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prep Your Body & Mind For Fall, According To Ayurveda & TCM

Jennifer Raye, TCM.P, E-RYT 500+
5 Ways To Prep Your Body & Mind For Fall, According To Ayurveda & TCM
Beauty

10 Expert-Approved Ways To Make Your Nails Dry Fast (And Keep Them Smudge-Free!)

Jamie Schneider
10 Expert-Approved Ways To Make Your Nails Dry Fast (And Keep Them Smudge-Free!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

It's Healthy Aging Month & This Supplement Helps You Age Better Cellularly*

Alexandra Engler
It's Healthy Aging Month & This Supplement Helps You Age Better Cellularly*
Routines

Be Like Brady: 5 Functional Movements To Focus On For Athletic Longevity

Eliza Sullivan
Be Like Brady: 5 Functional Movements To Focus On For Athletic Longevity
Integrative Health

This Is How Long You Need To Take CBD To Tell If It's Actually Working

Emma Loewe
This Is How Long You Need To Take CBD To Tell If It's Actually Working
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Says A Twice-A-Year Astrological Event Is Coming Tuesday

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Says A Twice-A-Year Astrological Event Is Coming Tuesday
Integrative Health

Are You Peeing Too Often Or Not Nearly Enough? A Urologist Explains

Abby Moore
Are You Peeing Too Often Or Not Nearly Enough? A Urologist Explains
Love

Couples Shouldn't Spend All Their Time Together: Here's Why

Sarah Regan
Couples Shouldn't Spend All Their Time Together: Here's Why
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hemp-heart-porridge-with-apples-and-cinnamon

Your article and new folder have been saved!