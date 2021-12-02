A filling, satisfying breakfast sets you up for the rest of the day—for many, it's quite literally the fuel for energy and productivity. And when it comes to stabilizing blood sugar, it becomes even more important to kick your morning off with a hearty, balanced meal—as you likely know, it can be quite difficult to hop off the blood sugar rollercoaster once that first glucose spike hits.

That’s why Stanford-trained physician and co-founder of Levels Casey Means, M.D., truly believes breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and she always starts her morning with a yummy, blood sugar-balancing recipe. Below, we’ve captured one of her favorite go-to’s.