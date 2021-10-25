In case you haven’t heard, Means is a fan of savory breakfasts. In fact, she considers the switch from sweet to savory the best life hack for balancing blood sugar (especially if your sweet breakfasts typically include lots of refined carbs and sugar).

“[I enjoy] things like a free-range egg scramble with avocado and some sautéed greens, maybe some smoked salmon with eggs and some greens,” she says. “I love to do a tofu scramble with some nutritional yeast and a bunch of veggies, maybe even some beans. It's really about leaning into that savory, lower carbohydrate, less sweet [dishes].”

You don’t even have to incorporate traditional “breakfast” foods at all—who says you can’t enjoy a filet of salmon and some greens for your morning meal? A nourishing breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and especially when it comes to metabolic health—so make sure your dish sets you up for a healthy, balanced morning.