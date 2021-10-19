In a perfect world, you might stick to blood sugar-balancing foods rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, eat dinner earlier in the evening, and get plenty of high-quality sleep. Balancing blood sugar is important for metabolic health, but sometimes, well, life happens—and you may indulge in a sweet after-dinner treat or spend a late night with friends. Your mental health is a vital component of your overall well-being, so if sharing a dessert with some loved ones makes you feel good, who are we to deprive you of that joy?

Although, if you really want to focus on avoiding glucose spikes, you could opt for protein- and fiber-rich desserts that actually have blood sugar balancing properties. For example, Stanford-trained physician and co-founder of Levels, Casey Means, M.D., has her go-to recipe: “At dinner parties, I'll sometimes serve a really fancy chia pudding,” she shares on the mindbodygreen podcast.

Behold: This is not your typical breakfast chia. It’s a pudding so decadent and rich, it will satisfy your sweet tooth without sending your blood sugar sky-high.