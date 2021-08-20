mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Moving Your Dinner Up Just A Couple Hours Could Have Blood Sugar Benefits
|
Expert Reviewed Moving Your Dinner Up Just A Couple Hours Could Have Blood Sugar Benefits

Moving Your Dinner Up Just A Couple Hours Could Have Blood Sugar Benefits

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Group of people eating and chatting at outdoors dinner party.

Image by Lumina / Stocksy

August 20, 2021 — 21:34 PM

Does it sometimes feel like dinner time just keeps slipping later and later into your evening routine? Well, a new study published in Nutrients has a case for keeping dinner early—specifically, just a few hours earlier than you might be used to—and it has to do with blood sugar.

Why an earlier dinner time may be better for blood sugar balance.

In a small randomized crossover study, the researchers had the twelve participants (10 women and 2 men) either eat dinner "late" at 9 p.m. or an "early" dinner at 6 p.m., and monitored their blood sugar levels by having the participants wear continuous blood glucose measuring devices. Blood sugar levels were recorded every 15 minutes.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to support healthy immune function.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

The results? Eating dinner a simple three hours earlier demonstrated positive effects on blood sugar levels. The group that ate an earlier dinner showed lowered blood sugar levels throughout the night, compared to the later group—even when the meals were the same. They also noted that in the group that ate dinner later, the average blood sugar level three hours after eating was higher.

Researchers further found that the earlier dinner group had a "more significant" decrease in MAGE—which stands for Mean Amplitude of Glycemic Excursions and serves as a measure of glycemic variability. When compared to the later group, on day two the early diners also reported feeling a greater "desire to eat, capacity to eat, and hunger" late at night (around 11 p.m.).

According to the researchers, this is the first study to conclude that eating dinner earlier in the evening can have a positive impact on glycemic control that evening and over the next day. Helping to manage glycemic control is beneficial for overall health, and while things like being conscious of the glycemic index of the foods we eat can help, this study is adding to knowledge of how timing impacts blood sugar, too.

Advertisement

The importance of managing blood sugar balance.

Balanced and steady blood sugar levels are important because blood sugar can be a contributor to different chronic health conditions over time. In healthy people, this study demonstrated that adjusting your dinner time by just a bit may help with this important health metric.

But really, eating dinner earlier can also positively impact other key health factors. For example, earlier evening meals mean you can get to winding down sooner, which could lead to better sleep. Plus, managing blood sugar can positively impact many health outcomes, and there's a number of strategies that can help with blood sugar balance—from adjusting diet to exercising regularly.

Bottom line: Blood sugar balance is important for your overall health. And eating a few hours earlier may just be a strategic tool worth using.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Is The Best Diet For Reproductive Health, In Case You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Best Diet For Reproductive Health, In Case You're Curious
Mental Health

Feeling Stressed & Overwhelmed? 9 Science-Backed Products To Help You Relax

Sarah Regan
Feeling Stressed & Overwhelmed? 9 Science-Backed Products To Help You Relax
Beauty

I'm a PhD & RD: These Are My Top 3 Pet Peeves With Beauty Supplements

Jason Wachob
I'm a PhD & RD: These Are My Top 3 Pet Peeves With Beauty Supplements
Love

Is This The Worst Flirting Strategy Of All Time? Um, Basically

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Is This The Worst Flirting Strategy Of All Time? Um, Basically
Beauty

Wondering If You Should Get A Mole Or Freckle Checked? Here's How To Tell

Andrea Jordan
Wondering If You Should Get A Mole Or Freckle Checked? Here's How To Tell
Integrative Health

You've Heard That CBD Can Help You Chill — Well, This Is Supercharged*

Emma Loewe
You've Heard That CBD Can Help You Chill — Well, This Is Supercharged*
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Friendships

Yes, There's A Difference Between Sympathy & Empathy: Why The Difference Matters

Nafeesah Allen, Ph.D.
Yes, There's A Difference Between Sympathy & Empathy: Why The Difference Matters
Beauty

Heads Up: You're Probably Using This Type Of Shampoo Wrong

Jamie Schneider
Heads Up: You're Probably Using This Type Of Shampoo Wrong
Beauty

Got Wavy Hair? Here's How To Identify Your Very Specific Type

Alexandra Engler
Got Wavy Hair? Here's How To Identify Your Very Specific Type
Functional Food

Eating More Of This Nut May Help You Live Longer, Suggests Harvard Study

Eliza Sullivan
Eating More Of This Nut May Help You Live Longer, Suggests Harvard Study
Personal Growth

I'm A Behavioral Scientist & This Is The Habit I Recommend For Greater Happiness

Michael Rucker, Ph.D.
I'm A Behavioral Scientist & This Is The Habit I Recommend For Greater Happiness
Routines

Leg Lifts Do Wonders For Lower Abs Strength — Just Don't Make This Common Mistake

Sarah Regan
Leg Lifts Do Wonders For Lower Abs Strength — Just Don't Make This Common Mistake
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/eating-dinner-earlier-blood-sugar-balance

Your article and new folder have been saved!