Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing—And We're Not Mad About It

OK, I admit it: I'm totally one of those people who loves sneaking a spoonful of cookie dough before it hits the oven. A food safety hazard? Probably. Delicious? Absolutely.

Like so many of us (I know I'm not alone here), this cookie dough fandom started when I was a kid. I grew up in a pretty health-conscious household (think: more fruits and veggies, less sugary sweets), but on those special nights when baking cookies was on the agenda, I always loved sneaking some raw dough—much to my mom's dismay. Now, as a health editor and well-being-aware adult, I regularly dream up ways to make more nutritious alternatives to so many of my favorite treats—and that includes cookie dough.

That's why I was so thrilled when I started noticing healthier edible cookie dough products hitting the market recently. Not only are these products free of raw eggs and generally plant-based, but you'll also find functional foods on their ingredient list (maca! vitamin C! baobab!).

I'm not the only one taking notice: nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. shared that she's a fan of the promising trend, as well. "Garbanzo beans and pea protein are often in the mix, which is a great way to add extra plant protein to your diet," she says. "Just keep your eye on the added sugars. Even 'healthy' cookie dough can become not so healthy if it’s overloaded with added sugars, including coconut sugar and maple sugar."

Curious to give one a try? Here are some of the alternative cookie dough brands we're drooling over at mbg—which we're hopeful are just the beginning. Get ready to grab a spoon and dig in!