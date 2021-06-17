It’s 2021 and there’s no shortage of flour substitutes. In fact, if you’re looking for an all purpose flour alternative, it’s likely you’ve found yourself down a rabbit hole trying to decide which option is best for you. There are common go-tos like almond and buckwheat flours, but there’s another option that’s winning over our hearts and pantry space. Enter: cassava flour.

It’s an ideal alternative for those with common food allergies, and it makes for a simple substitution in most recipes (more on that later). If you're new to cassava, keep reading to learn what cassava flour is, why it’s a good choice, and how to use it.