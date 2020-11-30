12 Best Frozen Foods For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Frozen food can be a great option for keeping your house stocked with healthy produce and meals—without the impending expiration dates. If you haven't spent much time in the frozen food aisle in recent years, we've got some great news for you: now, many health-focused brands offer nourishing and delicious options to choose from.
Not feeling a trip to the grocery store? There are also a number of food companies that deliver tasty, healthy frozen meals and ingredients to your door.
To help stock your own freezer, we've rounded up some of our favorite options available right now—to keep you well-fed for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Daily Harvest Smoothies
Daily Harvest is a meal delivery service that offers a number of tasty plant-based options, like flatbreads, soups, harvest bowls, and more. One of our favorites is their ready-to-blend smoothies, like this ginger greens flavor, packed with banana, avocado, ginger, spinach, and flax seeds.
Ginger Greens Smoothie, daily-harvest.com
Gardein Meals
Gardein is sold in grocery stores across the country, and offers vegan versions of meaty favorites. We love this tasty take on shakshuka, which features artichokes, red peppers, and eggless scrambled "e'ggs."
Shakshuka Breakfast Bowl, gardein.com
Vans Waffles
These aren't the frozen waffles you grew up eating on the weekends. Vans has healthier versions of waffles, pancakes, and crackers with simple, straightforward ingredients. These gluten-free waffles, in particular, feature 23 grams of ancient grains and 6 grams of fiber.
Ancient Grains Waffles, vansfoods.com
Dr. Praeger's Frozen Foods
Another brand that creates plant-based alternatives, Dr. Praeger's makes delicious veggie burgers, bowls, plant-based proteins, and even bites especially for kids. We also love their fun and tasty snacks like these kale puffs (because, of course).
Kale Puffs, drpraegers.com
Healthy Choice Frozen Meals
Healthy Choice has a number of, well, healthy frozen meals to choose from. This green goddess bowl, for example, features barley, red quinoa, brown rice, lentils, roasted pepitas, broccoli, edamame, asparagus, zucchini, chard, kale, and a sesame tahini sauce—and it contains a whopping 18 grams of protein per meal.
Green Goddess Power Bowl, healthychoice.com
Green Giant Frozen Vegetables
Green Giant makes reaching your daily veggie quota a lot easier with their ready-to-cook frozen vegetable packets. Broccoli is a great go-to green veggie, and they have countless frozen vegetable varieties to choose from.
Chopped Broccoli, greengiant.com
Sweet Earth Frozen Meals
Sweet Earth makes a variety of plant-based meals—from burritos to burgers to bowls. This curry bowl features lentils, sweet potatoes, broccoli, and carrots spiced with cinnamon, cardamom, and turmeric.
Curry Bowl, sweetearthfoods.com
Cascadian Farms Frozen Vegetables
For a convenient serving of organic vegetables, Cascadian Farms has a lot of nutritious options like beets, spinach, and these fire roasted sweet potatoes.
Fire Roasted Sweet Potatoes, cascadianfarms.com
Tribali Frozen Meat
Tribali sources high-quality, organic animal meats, including grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, humanely raised pork, and wild-caught seafood. These Mediterranean-style beef patties feature flavorful fire-roasted garlic, onion, and tomato.
Mediterranean Style Beef Patties, tribalifoods.com
Butcher's Box Frozen Meat
For another option that's delivered straight to your door, Butcher's Box sources 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, heritage breed pork, and free-range organic chicken from small farms.
Butcher's Box Steaks, butchersbox.com
Daring Plant-Based Chicken
For vegan and vegetarians, Daring makes a plant-based chicken alternative. The "chicken" pieces come in original, lemon herb, and cajun flavors.
Lemon & Herb Pieces, daring.com
Vital Choice Frozen Seafood
For seafood-lovers, Vital Choice delivers sustainably-caught fish to your home. Opt for this omega-3-rich sampler with king salmon, silver salmon, and sockeye salmon.
Salmon Sampler, vitalchoice.com
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.