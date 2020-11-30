mindbodygreen

Functional Food
12 Best Frozen Foods For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

12 Best Frozen Foods For Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
November 30, 2020 — 14:49 PM

Frozen food can be a great option for keeping your house stocked with healthy produce and meals—without the impending expiration dates. If you haven't spent much time in the frozen food aisle in recent years, we've got some great news for you: now, many health-focused brands offer nourishing and delicious options to choose from.

Not feeling a trip to the grocery store? There are also a number of food companies that deliver tasty, healthy frozen meals and ingredients to your door.

To help stock your own freezer, we've rounded up some of our favorite options available right now—to keep you well-fed for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Daily Harvest Smoothies

Daily Harvest is a meal delivery service that offers a number of tasty plant-based options, like flatbreads, soups, harvest bowls, and more. One of our favorites is their ready-to-blend smoothies, like this ginger greens flavor, packed with banana, avocado, ginger, spinach, and flax seeds.

Ginger Greens Smoothie, daily-harvest.com

Daily Harvest Smoothies
mbg creative

Gardein Meals

Gardein is sold in grocery stores across the country, and offers vegan versions of meaty favorites. We love this tasty take on shakshuka, which features artichokes, red peppers, and eggless scrambled "e'ggs."

Shakshuka Breakfast Bowl, gardein.com

Gardein Meals
mbg creative

Vans Waffles

These aren't the frozen waffles you grew up eating on the weekends. Vans has healthier versions of waffles, pancakes, and crackers with simple, straightforward ingredients. These gluten-free waffles, in particular, feature 23 grams of ancient grains and 6 grams of fiber.

Ancient Grains Waffles, vansfoods.com

Vans Waffles
mbg creative

Dr. Praeger's Frozen Foods

Another brand that creates plant-based alternatives, Dr. Praeger's makes delicious veggie burgers, bowls, plant-based proteins, and even bites especially for kids. We also love their fun and tasty snacks like these kale puffs (because, of course).

Kale Puffs, drpraegers.com

Dr. Praeger's Frozen Foods
mbg creative

Healthy Choice Frozen Meals

Healthy Choice has a number of, well, healthy frozen meals to choose from. This green goddess bowl, for example, features barley, red quinoa, brown rice, lentils, roasted pepitas, broccoli, edamame, asparagus, zucchini, chard, kale, and a sesame tahini sauce—and it contains a whopping 18 grams of protein per meal.

Green Goddess Power Bowl, healthychoice.com

Healthy Choice Frozen Meals
mbg creative

Green Giant Frozen Vegetables

Green Giant makes reaching your daily veggie quota a lot easier with their ready-to-cook frozen vegetable packets. Broccoli is a great go-to green veggie, and they have countless frozen vegetable varieties to choose from.

Chopped Broccoli, greengiant.com


Green Giant Frozen Vegetables
mbg creative

Sweet Earth Frozen Meals

Sweet Earth makes a variety of plant-based meals—from burritos to burgers to bowls. This curry bowl features lentils, sweet potatoes, broccoli, and carrots spiced with cinnamon, cardamom, and turmeric.

Curry Bowl, sweetearthfoods.com

Sweet Earth Frozen Meals
mbg creative

Cascadian Farms Frozen Vegetables

For a convenient serving of organic vegetables, Cascadian Farms has a lot of nutritious options like beets, spinach, and these fire roasted sweet potatoes.

Fire Roasted Sweet Potatoes, cascadianfarms.com

Cascadian Farms Frozen Vegetables
mbg creative

Tribali Frozen Meat

Tribali sources high-quality, organic animal meats, including grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, humanely raised pork, and wild-caught seafood. These Mediterranean-style beef patties feature flavorful fire-roasted garlic, onion, and tomato.


Mediterranean Style Beef Patties, tribalifoods.com

Tribali Frozen Meat
mbg creative

Butcher's Box Frozen Meat

For another option that's delivered straight to your door, Butcher's Box sources 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, heritage breed pork, and free-range organic chicken from small farms.


Butcher's Box Steaks, butchersbox.com

Butcher's Box Frozen Meat
mbg creative

Daring Plant-Based Chicken

For vegan and vegetarians, Daring makes a plant-based chicken alternative. The "chicken" pieces come in original, lemon herb, and cajun flavors.


Lemon & Herb Pieces, daring.com

Daring Plant-Based Chicken
mbg creative

Vital Choice Frozen Seafood

For seafood-lovers, Vital Choice delivers sustainably-caught fish to your home. Opt for this omega-3-rich sampler with king salmon, silver salmon, and sockeye salmon.


Salmon Sampler, vitalchoice.com

Vital Choice Frozen Seafood
mbg creative

Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

