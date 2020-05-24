As summer weekends begin and we start to see grills coming out of retirement, there's one particular food that comes to mind: burgers. And while you can always go for a good store-bought option, there's something satisfying about making your own plant-based version.

While they can be fragile, so not always the best for the grill, they're perfect crisped up in your oven, which frees up grill space for other tasty dishes or even for grilling toppings to add to your homemade patties.

And these recipes? They start with something you likely have in your pantry: a can (or two) of black beans.