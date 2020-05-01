Barley is a cereal grain that can be used as a base for grain bowls or brewed into beers. When cooked, it becomes chewy and nutty in flavor. All that said, registered dietitian Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN confirms: “barley is not gluten free.”

She adds, “Barley contains about five to eight percent gluten, unless the gluten is removed from the grain, which sometimes occurs in situations where barley is more processed.”