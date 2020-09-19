Omega-3 fatty acids are, no doubt, a superstar in the health world. And for good reason—by supporting the endocannabinoid system, they help manage stress, the high fat content supports brain health, and researchers have long considered them heart-healthy foods. A recent review, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says omega-3 fatty acids can both protect against cardiovascular disease risks and reduce the rates of death in people with preexisting heart disease. While these healthy fats are commonly found in fish, there are plenty of ways for vegetarians to get adequate levels of the nutrient.

The research reviewed 40 clinical trials related to the heart-health benefits of two types of omega-3s: EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). They found a combination of the two reduced fatal myocardial infarction by 35%, myocardial infarction without death by 13%, congenital heart disease (CHD) by 10%, and CHD mortality by 9%.