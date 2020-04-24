mindbodygreen

The One Type Of Veggie To Eat When Fresh Produce Is In Short Supply

Abby Moore
April 24, 2020 — 8:41 AM

Whether it’s due to grocery shortages or more infrequent visits to the store, your ability to purchase veggies probably looks different right now than it used to. One way to ensure you’re getting a healthy dose of nutrients—especially when your produce aisle is picked over—is to add sea vegetables to your diet. 

Why stock up on sea veggies?

If you’re unable to procure fresh produce, registered nutritionist and dietitian Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN recommends opting for sea veggies. Because they come in dehydrated and powdered versions, you can store them far longer than raw greens.

“Sea vegetables are a great addition to a healthy diet right now, and always,” registered dietitian Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN says. The veggie variety, which includes kelp, nori, spirulina, chlorella, and kombu—to name a few—is rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, copper, manganese, folate, zinc, sodium, calcium, and magnesium. 

What's more, sea vegetables provide antioxidants, like vitamins A, C, E, and beta-carotene, according to doctor of pharmacology, Lauren Tanabe, Ph.D. Seaweed in particular has more dietary fiber than most fruits and vegetables, which helps promote healthy digestion.* Plus, it contains natural prebiotics, to feed the good bacteria in your gut.*

They're also a unique plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, which support cardiovascular health and enhance cognitive functioning.* (FYI: The reason fatty fish contain so many omega-3s is due to their algae diet.)

If you don't want to ditch classic greens, like spinach, kale, and broccoli, mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+ supplement combines the dark leafy foods with sea veggies for the best of both worlds. 

How to eat sea veggies 

"You can rehydrate sea veggies and add them to stir-fries,” Zibdeh suggests, “or cook them with garlic, onion, ginger and lemon.” 

If you’re working with veggie powder, Cannon suggests “mixing them into a smoothie with bananas or dates." You can also use it as a topping for your favorite snacks, like popcorn.

Craving something sweet? Whip up dark chocolate truffle balls with sea veggies for a nutritious dessert. 

Bottom line 

Getting fresh produce might not be easy right now, but that doesn’t mean you need to skimp on your nutrients. Incorporating nonperishable sea vegetables to your diet is an effective way to supplement.

