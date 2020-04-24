“Sea vegetables are a great addition to a healthy diet right now, and always,” registered dietitian Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN says. The veggie variety, which includes kelp, nori, spirulina, chlorella, and kombu—to name a few—is rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, copper, manganese, folate, zinc, sodium, calcium, and magnesium.

What's more, sea vegetables provide antioxidants, like vitamins A, C, E, and beta-carotene, according to doctor of pharmacology, Lauren Tanabe, Ph.D. Seaweed in particular has more dietary fiber than most fruits and vegetables, which helps promote healthy digestion.* Plus, it contains natural prebiotics, to feed the good bacteria in your gut.*

They're also a unique plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, which support cardiovascular health and enhance cognitive functioning.* (FYI: The reason fatty fish contain so many omega-3s is due to their algae diet.)

