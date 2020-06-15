11 Delicious Mediterranean Diet Dessert Recipes To Make

The words dessert and diet aren't often used in the same sentence, but the Mediterranean diet makes space for sweets, favoring ones that are low in refined sugars and grains. The inclusion of both carbs and desserts is perhaps one of the reasons the Mediterranean diet was named the Easiest Diet To Follow in 2020. Whether you're just trying out Mediterranean eating, or you've been following it for years, these 11 dessert recipes will remind you why this "diet" is really just a healthy, sustainable style of eating.