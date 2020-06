11 Delicious Mediterranean Diet Dessert Recipes To Make

These five-ingredient oatmeal cookies are easy to make and even easier to eat. Not only are they free of refined sugars and grains, but they're also vegan. The pumpkin puree and bananas keep them from drying out—leading to a perfectly moist cookie every time.

Bonus: For those with just a minor sweet tooth, try a bit of dark chocolate, a fruit bowl, or a glass of wine to top off the night.