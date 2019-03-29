You can't bring up the word carbs without provoking a variety of urges and emotions; love, hate, craving, guilt, good, bad—the list goes on. While some people may benefit from cutting carbs out, most people can enjoy healthy carbs in moderation and benefit from the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber they pack.

As you read this list, keep in mind that the best type and amount of carbs will differ from one person to another, depending on age, exercise level, blood sugar, medical history, hormone balance, digestive health, body composition, and overall health goals.

The timing of carbohydrate meals and snacks matters, too. You certainly don't want to eat carbs all day long, as this can interfere with your blood sugar, energy levels, and hormone balance. Instead, enjoy healthy carbs two to three times a day, especially when balanced with healthy proteins and fats.

Here's a list of the healthiest carbs with tips and suggestions for each one. If you have a specific medical issue that may warrant different types or certain restrictions, reach out to a dietitian who can customize your options: