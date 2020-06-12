OK, we know it’s a bit unrealistic to stick to whole carbs all the time—sometimes a lentil pasta primavera is just calling your name. LeVeque gets it, too, and even she indulges in an alternative pasta from time to time. “Chickpea pasta is still my choice of pasta, just don’t think it's like eating vegetables,” she explains. “You can have insulin in your body if you’re mowing down bags of cauliflower chips at a time.”

The solution? Indulge in acellular carbs mindfully, understanding that they have a different effect on your body's glycemic response. For LeVeque, she likes to go through a checklist of sorts:

“First, you want limited ingredients,” she says. “Look at the ingredients and make sure there are no emulsifiers, gums, or added oils.” Then look at the balance between the protein, fat, and net carb content on the label. “That’s how you determine what this is mostly, so you can have an understanding of what's going to happen to your blood sugar,” she notes.

Of course, she recommends lowering the amount of acellular carbs in your diet in general if you want to stay off the blood sugar rollercoaster; but the few times you do enjoy that cauliflower pizza crust, make sure it checks the criteria. The key here is balance—you want just as much (if not more) whole, cellular carbs than refined acellular carbs in your diet. That way, “you can get away with a bite of birthday cake, and your body is able to suck it up.” No brain fog or insatiable cravings to follow.

