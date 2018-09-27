10 Simple Ways To Stop Craving Carbs All The Time

If there is one thing everyone can agree on to maintain a healthy weight, it's cutting down significantly on their intake of sugar and refined carbohydrates.

I say "refined carbs" because unrefined carbs like beans, fruits, and whole grains are carbs, per se, but unlike bread that is bleached and heavily processed into flour, natural carbohydrates are metabolized slowly and won't send your blood sugar on a high-speed train ride up. Spikes in blood sugar are a ticket to cravings, hunger, and lethargy.

That being said, cutting out carbs and sugar is way easier said than done. The blood sugar roller coaster is no joke, and the changes in our gut bacteria that come with perpetual sugar and carb consumption make us crave those very foods like nobody's business. Luckily, you can use these 10 great tips to help get yourself off the carb-sugar train: