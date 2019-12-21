mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

5 Vegan Recipes From Game Changers Chef Charity Morgan

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
5 Game Changing Recipes from Chef Charity Morgan

Image by mbg Creative x iStock

December 21, 2019 — 14:12 PM

If you haven't seen The Game Changers documentary on Netflix yet, prepare to be inspired.

The film chronicles former UFC fighter James Wilks as he meets with scientists and top athletes around the world in an attempt to discover what the best diet for human health and performance really is.

Spoiler alert: It's a documentary about the vegan diet. And it features some delicious-looking recipes by chef Charity Morgan.

When we saw her cauliflower Buffalo "wingz," we had to see what else she had to offer. So, that said, here are some of the best plant-based recipes by Morgan that are sure to satisfy.

Cauliflower Buffalo Wingz

A fan favorite for meat-free folks everywhere, cauliflower never ceases to amaze us in all its variations. Mock-Buffalo wings have risen as a common cauliflower incarnation, and Charity's recipe is no exception. She's sure to include tips to take the recipe to the next level, like making sure your batter is seasoned really well and baking at a high temperature to ensure crispiness. We love these wings as a party snack or tossed in with a big salad for a filling meal.

Article continues below

Green Goddess Wrap

Up next is Charity's green goddess wrap. This recipe couldn't be more mbg, with chickpeas, kale, broccoli, avocado, and more, all wrapped together in one easy meal! All you have to do is make the sauce, mix it with the filling, and roll it up. This wrap can be thrown together in virtually five minutes, and it will keep you full all afternoon. Not a bad deal.

BBQ Beyond Meatloaf

Charity's BBQ beyond meatloaf recipe is sure to be a hit with omnivores and veg-heads alike. Made with Beyond Beef to recreate this American dish, the recipe is pretty straightforward. Simply mix the ingredients and place them in a loaf pan, top with the sauce (which only has four ingredients, by the way), and bake! Serve with roasted vegetables and potatoes to round off the quintessential classic. 

Article continues below

Pumpkin Spice Turmeric Lentils

This next recipe takes a little longer than the others, but we promise it's worth it (and not too difficult). Charity's pumpkin spice turmeric lentils are everything you need a meal to be: filling, nutrient-dense, and delicious. Turmeric, chili powder, coconut milk, and more combine for a sweet and savory dish that's both hearty and healthy. And when you factor in the anti-inflammatory power of turmeric, this is a recipe you'll want to keep on hand.

Raw Bruschetta Pizza

Lastly, for both the raw-food fans and the raw-curious, we've got Charity's raw bruschetta pizza. This recipe features yet another incarnation of our beloved cauliflower, this time as pizza crust. You can buy premade cauliflower crusts in the store, or make one from scratch. So it's technically not fully raw, but after baking the crust, it's just a matter of adding toppings: vegan ricotta, tomatoes, olives, basil, and more to bring this bruschetta to life, with no additional baking required. Easy as pie!

Whether you're looking to experiment with a new plant-based recipe or just want something to eat while watching The Game Changers, we would definitely recommend giving one of these recipes a go. Bon appétit!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/five-vegan-recipes-by-game-changers-charity-morgan-that-will-change-the-game

Your article and new folder have been saved!