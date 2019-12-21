If you haven't seen The Game Changers documentary on Netflix yet, prepare to be inspired.

The film chronicles former UFC fighter James Wilks as he meets with scientists and top athletes around the world in an attempt to discover what the best diet for human health and performance really is.

Spoiler alert: It's a documentary about the vegan diet. And it features some delicious-looking recipes by chef Charity Morgan.

When we saw her cauliflower Buffalo "wingz," we had to see what else she had to offer. So, that said, here are some of the best plant-based recipes by Morgan that are sure to satisfy.