5 Vegan Recipes From Game Changers Chef Charity Morgan
If you haven't seen The Game Changers documentary on Netflix yet, prepare to be inspired.
The film chronicles former UFC fighter James Wilks as he meets with scientists and top athletes around the world in an attempt to discover what the best diet for human health and performance really is.
Spoiler alert: It's a documentary about the vegan diet. And it features some delicious-looking recipes by chef Charity Morgan.
When we saw her cauliflower Buffalo "wingz," we had to see what else she had to offer. So, that said, here are some of the best plant-based recipes by Morgan that are sure to satisfy.
Cauliflower Buffalo Wingz
A fan favorite for meat-free folks everywhere, cauliflower never ceases to amaze us in all its variations. Mock-Buffalo wings have risen as a common cauliflower incarnation, and Charity's recipe is no exception. She's sure to include tips to take the recipe to the next level, like making sure your batter is seasoned really well and baking at a high temperature to ensure crispiness. We love these wings as a party snack or tossed in with a big salad for a filling meal.
Green Goddess Wrap
Up next is Charity's green goddess wrap. This recipe couldn't be more mbg, with chickpeas, kale, broccoli, avocado, and more, all wrapped together in one easy meal! All you have to do is make the sauce, mix it with the filling, and roll it up. This wrap can be thrown together in virtually five minutes, and it will keep you full all afternoon. Not a bad deal.
BBQ Beyond Meatloaf
Charity's BBQ beyond meatloaf recipe is sure to be a hit with omnivores and veg-heads alike. Made with Beyond Beef to recreate this American dish, the recipe is pretty straightforward. Simply mix the ingredients and place them in a loaf pan, top with the sauce (which only has four ingredients, by the way), and bake! Serve with roasted vegetables and potatoes to round off the quintessential classic.
Pumpkin Spice Turmeric Lentils
This next recipe takes a little longer than the others, but we promise it's worth it (and not too difficult). Charity's pumpkin spice turmeric lentils are everything you need a meal to be: filling, nutrient-dense, and delicious. Turmeric, chili powder, coconut milk, and more combine for a sweet and savory dish that's both hearty and healthy. And when you factor in the anti-inflammatory power of turmeric, this is a recipe you'll want to keep on hand.
Raw Bruschetta Pizza
Lastly, for both the raw-food fans and the raw-curious, we've got Charity's raw bruschetta pizza. This recipe features yet another incarnation of our beloved cauliflower, this time as pizza crust. You can buy premade cauliflower crusts in the store, or make one from scratch. So it's technically not fully raw, but after baking the crust, it's just a matter of adding toppings: vegan ricotta, tomatoes, olives, basil, and more to bring this bruschetta to life, with no additional baking required. Easy as pie!
Whether you're looking to experiment with a new plant-based recipe or just want something to eat while watching The Game Changers, we would definitely recommend giving one of these recipes a go. Bon appétit!
