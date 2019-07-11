Is The $10 Billion Beyond Burger Good For You & The Planet?

Here's where our experts' opinions really start to vary—and, after posing this question, it became clear to me that the answer is much more nuanced than a simple yes or no.

Let's start on the pro-meat end of the spectrum: If given the option between a Beyond or Impossible Burger and a beef burger, Diana Rodgers, R.D., a real-food dietitian who lives on a working organic farm in Massachusetts, would choose any type of beef (but ideally grass-fed, grass-finished beef) every time. "I'm a huge believer in eating whole, real foods and avoiding ultra-processed foods," she says. "Beyond Meat and Impossible burgers fit the definition of ultra-processed and simply do not have the same micronutrients available in real beef like high-quality iron, B12, zinc, and others."

Rodgers, who is currently working on a documentary film and companion book called Sacred Cow—which makes the nutritional, environmental, and ethical case for better meat—also has a big problem with the way Beyond Meat insinuates that its products are healthier and less likely to cause heart disease and cancer than real beef.

According to Rodgers, "There are several things wrong with this. Their citation references processed meats. Real burgers are not in this category, they're considered fresh red meat. There are zero studies showing that red meat causes heart disease or cancer. Some studies show associations between people who eat meat and people who get cancer and heart disease, but the actual cause has not been proved. Think about your typical vegetarian compared to a typical meat eater in America. Typical vegetarians are more likely to do other healthy things like drink and smoke less, work out more, and generally take care of themselves better. When all of these lifestyle factors are accounted for, there's no proof that eliminating meat is beneficial for your health." (These imperfect observational nutrition studies are the same reason we have such a hard time coming to a conclusion on eggs.)

Somewhere in the middle: A few other experts I chatted with said they'd also recommend eating a beef burger over an Impossible or Beyond Burger—but only if it was a grass-fed, grass-finished burger (i.e., one made with meat from cows who lived their entire lives on pasture eating grass and forage), which tend to be a bit leaner and have a somewhat healthier fatty acid profile with a higher concentration of omega-3s. And if that's not an option, well, then some of them said they might consider one of these plant-based meatless meat options—or opt for something else entirely.

"Even though I personally eat plant-based, I feel totally fine saying I'd prefer someone eat a grass-fed burger over one of these, or that they eat something else altogether," says Cannon, adding that people should still probably limit their consumption of grass-fed beef burgers to once or twice a week. "But if grass-fed beef isn't an option and you have to choose between a conventional burger and a Beyond or Impossible Burger—ugh—I'd have to say a Beyond or Impossible Burger. From a health perspective, the antibiotics that [conventional] cattle are receiving and the conditions they're being raised in don't make for high-quality meat. So it's kind of like the lesser of two evils." If Cannon had her pick of options, however, she'd whip up a homemade veggie burger, or choose a store-bought option featuring real whole foods, like beans and whole grains, instead of protein isolates

Pedre says his ideal burger would be made from grass-fed bison, which is less fatty than a beef burger, but that he would also be open to a grass-fed, grass-finished beef burger. And if he had to choose between a conventional beef burger and a Beyond or Impossible Burger? "I would choose neither," he says. "I can't bring myself to eat a processed food like that because I care too much about my cardiovascular health, which would be compromised."

And while renowned functional and integrative medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D., didn't have a lot to say, he did tell me this after reviewing the ingredient lists of these meatless burgers: "Not that I eat burgers too often...but give me a grass-fed, grass-finished burger any day. Eat whole foods as close to nature as possible."

On the opposite end of the spectrum, though, some experts think any meat consumption is just too risky for cardiovascular health, and these alternative burgers could be a great way to make scaling back on meat easier for omnivores.

"[Beef] burgers have been shown to raise all subtypes of LDL cholesterol (along with white meat) and impair artery function within hours likely due to the release of bacterial endotoxin from both dead bacteria in the meat and the high saturated fat content," says cardiologist and vegan Joel Kahn, M.D. "These outcomes have not been studied with the Beyond Meat burger. However, a Beyond Meat burger, on a 100% whole grain bun with a slice of tomato, onion, and lettuce, covered with turmeric-rich mustard and lycopene-rich organic ketchup, topped with a pickle to the side is the smart consumer's choice.”

Other experts say we just don't know, and that there's no definitive evidence to say if either the Beyond Burger or the Impossible Burger is, in fact, healthier than beef.

"If you look at the three reasons why these things might be a net positive to society—one is the environment, one is the ethical argument, one is the nutrition—I still say the nutrition is the weakest," says Ethan Weiss, M.D., cardiologist and associate professor at U.C.-San Francisco's Cardiovascular Research Institute. "Both the Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger are similar to a typical ground beef burger in terms of saturated fat content. And then from there, I think what you're doing is trading all these hypothetical benefits or harms in either product, and it's basically impossible to make a health claim."

Weiss says he'd have no problem eating them, though, adding that he's tried both options and far prefers the flavor of the Impossible Burger. "But would I eat them every day? No," he says. "I don't think I'd eat anything every day."