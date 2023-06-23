The 5 Best Fiber Supplements For Weight Loss & Maintenance*
The United States is fighting quite the cardiometabolic health crisis, and dietary fiber intake may be playing a larger part than most Americans realize. According to the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, a whopping 95% of U.S. adults and children1 are failing to meet their daily fiber intake.
It’s about time we prioritize this critical carb in our weight management regimens to support not only healthy muscle mass and body composition, but myriad other facets of whole-body well-being (think: gut health, immune function, blood sugar balance, and more).*
Does fiber help you lose weight?
In short, yes—it certainly can. Dietary fiber (via high-fiber foods—like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes—and/or premium supplementation) exhibits myriad benefits that promote healthy weight and body composition:*
- It promotes fullness and satiety (because it’s indigestible, fiber “bulk” literally creates fullness in the gut), which can help reduce calorie intake.
- It slows down the digestion process, which leads to the gradual release of sugar into the bloodstream. This helps balance blood sugar levels and curb cravings.
- It supports gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria which, in turn, promotes metabolic well-being.
Of course, fiber won’t solve all of your weight-related woes. However, when paired with a well-balanced diet (which, hey—is easier to maintain when you’re eating lots of fiber-rich plant foods), regular physical activity, deep and restful sleep, proper hydration, and stress management, upping your fiber intake can help you reach your healthy weight goals.*
Case in point: In a 2019 study published by the Journal of Nutrition, dietary fiber intake was found to promote weight loss2 and adherence to macronutrient guidelines in a calorie-restricted diet in adults with overweight or obesity.
In a 2017 Nutrients randomized controlled trial in individuals with overweight, fiber supplementation was found to reduce BMI and body weight3, the number of times participants ate per day, and the number of grain foods consumed.* Whether consumed via high-fiber foods or high-quality supplements, dietary fiber can be a valuable tool that helps aid your weight loss journey.*
Which fiber is best for weight loss?
There are two main types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. While soluble fiber is often considered the most beneficial when it comes to weight loss, both types help prompt healthy body compositions in different ways.
Soluble fiber dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract, which can help slow down digestion, increase feelings of fullness, and regulate blood sugar levels.* In a 2022 Nutrients systematic review, participants with overweight and obesity showed a significantly higher reduction in body weight4 and a significant decrease in BMI, waist circumference, and fasting blood insulin when they took an isolated soluble fiber supplement for at least 12 weeks.*
Insoluble fiber adds bulk to the diet (which also promotes satiety) and aids in regular bowel movements.*
How we picked these supplements
Fiber
Each formula features functional fibers from a variety of plants (like legumes, fruits, and vegetables) that support gut health, satiety, and metabolic pathways *because weight management takes a multipronged approach).*
Other actives
In addition to high-quality fiber, these supplements boast vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, and other key bioactives rooted in science to support metabolism, energy, and a healthy weight throughout life.*
Quality
Along with short (or no!) “other ingredients,” we focus on brands that prioritize clean formulas and quality testing to confirm the potency and purity of their raw materials and final products.
Sustainability
From ingredient sourcing to packaging decisions, we like to celebrate products created with sustainability in mind. We highlight organic certifications, green initiatives, and eco-friendly containers like glass.
mindbodygreen’s picks for best fiber supplements for weight loss:
Best for metabolism support: Thorne MediBolic®
Pros
- Multivitamin/mineral complex
- 18g plant-based protein
- 10g soluble fiber
Cons
- Only 14 servings
- Plastic container
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:Gluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-free
Serving size:2 scoops
Balance your energy levels and enhance your metabolism throughout the day with this plant-based protein powder. Crafted with a delightful blend of vanilla and cinnamon flavors, this powder is not only a treat for your taste buds but also contains 13 essential vitamins, eight vital minerals, and a range of botanicals and bioactives known for their metabolic health benefits. Promote thermogenesis (with cinnamon extract, green tea, and resveratrol), lean muscle development (with guar gum fiber and cinnamon), and healthy blood sugar regulation (with cinnamon, resveratrol, fiber, and the botanical extract Syzygium cumini). Give your body the nourishment it deserves, embrace a healthier metabolic lifestyle, and experience a revitalized sense of well-being.*
Best for energy: Healthy Delights Organic Reds +Probiotics
Pros
- Antioxidants and botanicals to enhance energy levels*
- 7g fiber
Cons
- Contains stevia and natural flavors
- Probiotics missing strain-specific info
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:USDA certified organicGluten-freeDairy-freeVegan
Serving size:1 scoop
This organic powder is packed with antioxidants and prebiotic fibers via detoxifying and energizing ingredients—including beets, carrots, acai berry, goji berry, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and apples. The addition of seven probiotic strains (for a cumulative 1 billion CFUs) ensures this comprehensive formula delivers myriad digestion and gut health benefits, while the energy-boosting blend provides science-backed botanicals (e.g., green tea, matcha, turmeric, ginger, maca) found to support mood, focus, and more. Simply add one berry-flavored scoop to your beverage of choice for free radical-fighting power and enhance energy levels.*
Best powder: mindbodygreen organic fiber potency+
Pros
- Plant-powered soluble & insoluble fibers
- Prebiotic, probiotic & postbiotic-promoting ingredients*
Cons
- Not recommended for individuals with serious legume sensitivities (features guar bean fiber)
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:USDA certified organicGMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:1 scoop
Experience the benefits of a well-nourished gut with this vegan unflavored powder. Its unique formulation combines soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic plant fibers derived from organic guar beans, mushrooms, and green kiwifruit. With the inclusion of 5 billion CFUs of Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264, a resilient and spore-forming probiotic strain, this impressive powder delivers targeted ingredients to support the diversification of your gut microbiome. By promoting the production of short-chain fatty acids, it can enhance intestinal barrier function, as well as support gut immunity and contribute to healthy bowel movements. Its potent dose of dietary fiber (a whopping six grams) addresses the dietary fiber gap that affects a vast majority of the U.S. population, including children. Add one scoop to your morning smoothie, coffee, or tea to enjoy the benefits of all-day fullness, regularity, optimal digestive health, and healthy weight maintenance.*
Best gummy: O Positiv GOGO Prebiotic Fiber
Pros
- Promotes digestion & regularity*
Cons
- Includes added sugars
- Contains corn
Form:Gummy
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeVegan
Serving size:2 gummies
Specially formulated to promote healthy digestion and regularity, these prebiotic fiber gummies deliver a good dose of dietary fiber (three grams per two-gummy serving) via inulin-derived chicory root to help you move the needle on your daily fiber intake goals. Start with one daily gummy and slowly increase up to four (two gummies, twice daily) for additional healthy weight management benefits. Note: Like all gummy supplements, this option does come with a list of “other” ingredients, such as corn starch and natural flavors.*
Best for men: Designs for Health PaleoFiber® RS
Pros
- Resistant starch/fiber blend
- Paleo friendly
Cons
- Best to start with a smaller dose
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:1 scoop
Whether you adhere to the paleo diet or simply prefer a comprehensive grain-free and legume-free fiber blend, this unflavored powder is a fantastic option with clean ingredients. With a formula featuring two forms of resistant starch—organic green banana flour and potato starch powder—this fiber supplement provides numerous benefits (such as supporting healthy weight maintenance, promoting optimal glucose and lipid metabolism, aiding gastrointestinal health, and more). Add to your daily wellness regimen to enjoy the advantages of this versatile fiber supplement for your body composition and whole-body health.*
Can I take fiber supplements for weight loss every day?
Yes, absolutely! Premium fiber supplements are an easy and convenient way to increase your daily fiber intake.
While you can certainly get your recommended fiber intake via food, it can be difficult to meet your daily fiber needs (in fact, most Americans fail to do so). Adding a high-quality fiber supplement to your wellness regimen is a smart and effective way to support your weight management and body composition goals.* Just be sure to do so slowly—abruptly increasing fiber intake can lead to digestive issues (like bloat, gas, and frequent bowel movements).
Of course, fiber supplements are not a magic solution for weight loss. Be sure to pair your supplementation with a well-balanced diet, regular physical activity, restful sleep, proper hydration, and meaningful stress management to ensure you’ll reap the greatest metabolic and weight maintenance benefits. To optimize your results, partner with your health care provider to ensure you’re holistically and comprehensively managing your weight.
The takeaway
Whether you’re hoping to balance blood sugar levels, increase satiety, reduce body weight, or support your gut health, a premium fiber supplement can be a wonderful and effective addition to your daily weight management plan.*
Looking for a fiber supplement with slightly different health benefits? Be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to the best fiber supplements available on the market.