Of course, fiber won’t solve all of your weight-related woes. However, when paired with a well-balanced diet (which, hey—is easier to maintain when you’re eating lots of fiber-rich plant foods), regular physical activity, deep and restful sleep, proper hydration, and stress management, upping your fiber intake can help you reach your healthy weight goals.*

Case in point: In a 2019 study published by the Journal of Nutrition, dietary fiber intake was found to promote weight loss2 and adherence to macronutrient guidelines in a calorie-restricted diet in adults with overweight or obesity.

In a 2017 Nutrients randomized controlled trial in individuals with overweight, fiber supplementation was found to reduce BMI and body weight3 , the number of times participants ate per day, and the number of grain foods consumed.* Whether consumed via high-fiber foods or high-quality supplements, dietary fiber can be a valuable tool that helps aid your weight loss journey.*