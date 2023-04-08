Need Poop Support? Try This Highly Recommended Fiber Supplement
Most people think of taking a probiotic when they have gut health woes, but dietary fiber is another valuable tool for supporting digestive well-being, regularity, and more.* In fact, fiber is absolutely critical for healthy bowel movements—and yet, 95% of Americans1 are failing to consume enough every day.*
Whether you’re struggling to achieve optimal stool or simply want to maintain a more consistent and predictable poop schedule, NutriScience® chief science officer Michael Lelah, Ph.D. suggests adding more fiber to your diet. "Fiber promotes regularity. It helps the body to produce stool that is not hard or soft,"* he previously told mindbodygreen.
Advertisement
Here are some major ways that fiber helps promote healthy poops:*
- Insoluble fiber travels through the digestive tract undigested, creating the “bulk” of stool. This aids gut motility2 and supports evacuation—in other words, it keeps things moving!
- Soluble fiber slows down digestion3 and helps enhance both nutrient absorption and proper detoxification (to make sure you’re getting everything you need from your food and eliminating the rest).
- It regulates intestinal microbiota4 to support healthy stool formation.
- It reduces colonic transit time and increases the frequency and quality of bowel movements.
If you need some help going number 2, increasing your fiber intake should be your number 1 priority. Adding fiber-rich foods (like whole grains, fruits, veggies, legumes, nuts, and seeds) to every meal is a great start, but getting the recommended daily intake of dietary fiber can still be a struggle.
That’s why these mindbodygreen customers added organic fiber potency+ to their daily routine for healthy, consistent bowel movements.* With soluble and insoluble plant fibers (via guar bean, kiwifruit, and a trio of mushrooms), this premium fiber powder is an effective way to promote healthy digestion, gut motility, stool form, and elimination.*
“My poop life is more regular and all around more pleasant.”
“I guess I was kind of expecting a high-quality fiber supplement to help with my gut health, but I was actually underestimating the poop benefits. My poop life is more regular and all around more pleasant. Sorry TMI, but less strain on the toilet, less mess (b/c my poops are just more formed now), and healthy frequency. My poops are just better. Thank you, mindbodygreen!”*
—Jordan H.
Advertisement
“Less bloating, abdominal distress, and more consistent elimination”
“I've been searching for something to help me with my pesky digestive issues. I believe I may have found just the remedy with organic fiber potency+. I just happened to stumble upon this while scrolling through my phone. Both me and my roommate are taking it in our morning smoothie and both of us are having positive results with it—less bloating, abdominal distress, and more consistent elimination. Thank you!”*
—Gail B.
“My stool is softer but more formed.”
“In addition to being conscious of my fiber gap, I love the multi-action prebiotic and probiotic ingredients in this mbg product. Like how else am I going to eat guar beans, mushrooms, and kiwi daily? I have regular bowel movements, but after taking organic fiber potency+ for a few days, I noticed that my stool is softer but more formed (like easier to poop).”*
—Madison
Advertisement
“More bowel movements; more tummy comfort”
“I struggle with regularity (even when trying to keep up a healthy diet and water intake!) and had the hardest time finding something that actually worked for me. This product has made a world of difference…more bowel movements but also more tummy comfort in general. Highly recommend.”*
—Audrey O.
Advertisement
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.