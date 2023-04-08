Most people think of taking a probiotic when they have gut health woes, but dietary fiber is another valuable tool for supporting digestive well-being, regularity, and more.* In fact, fiber is absolutely critical for healthy bowel movements—and yet, 95% of Americans1 are failing to consume enough every day.*

Whether you’re struggling to achieve optimal stool or simply want to maintain a more consistent and predictable poop schedule, NutriScience® chief science officer Michael Lelah, Ph.D. suggests adding more fiber to your diet. "Fiber promotes regularity. It helps the body to produce stool that is not hard or soft,"* he previously told mindbodygreen.