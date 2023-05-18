"My opinion is that a longer [24-hour] episode without any caloric intake done a few times per month over decades is likely the best approach for preventing chronic diseases because it is feasible to do consistently over a lifetime—the period of time that chronic diseases like coronary artery disease and diabetes develop," says Benjamin Horne, Ph.D., a genetic epidemiologist who conducted a trial evaluating the effectiveness of a once-per-week 24-hour water-only fast.