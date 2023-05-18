What Are The Minimum Number Of Hours You Can Intermittent Fast & Still Get Benefits?
There aren't any hard-and-fast rules on when you'll start to reap the benefits of fasting. It may depend on the individual.
Intermittent fasting (IF) is one of the trendiest eating styles of the moment—and for good reason.
Studies show that this eating approach can yield a number of impressive results: weight loss1, increased fat burn, improved cognitive functioning, reduced inflammation, and potentially even increased longevity.
But all that said, one big question still remains: How long do you have to fast to reap these potentially life-changing rewards? Is there a minimum number of hours you need to restrict food to get the perks?
We asked some leading intermittent fasting experts to weigh in on the topic so you can better tailor your intermittent fasting plan according to your specific goals.
The benefits of fasting don't kick in at the same time for every person
Experts agree that your personal habits will play a role in exactly when certain health benefits of fasting will kick in.
"There are very few definites here," says Vincent Pedre, M.D., an integrative physician and gut health expert who frequently recommends intermittent fasting diets to his patients.
"Where you start seeing those benefits depends on what you eat, how healthy your gut health is, what kind of physical activity you're doing, etc."
For example, letting calories slip into your fasting window, overeating calorie-dense foods like pizza during your eating window, not prioritizing sleep or physical activity, or making one of these intermittent-fasting mistakes could all delay or counteract the benefits of intermittent fasting.
Even if you're formulating the rest of your diet and lifestyle perfectly, it's important to understand that the different health benefits associated with intermittent fasting will likely kick in at different durations of fasting.
For example, weight loss may be triggered by a relatively short fasting window, while entering ketosis or triggering autophagy—that "self-cleaning" cellular process that boosts brain functioning and maybe even longevity—may take significantly longer.
Unfortunately, not enough research has been conducted on all the different forms of intermittent fasting to provide any hard-and-fast rules.
Based on personal and patient experiences, however, the doctors and researchers we spoke with were able to offer a general idea of how long you may need to fast to reap certain benefits, which we'll dive into below.
Summary
So, how long do you need to fast for the different benefits?
The benefits of a 12-hour fast
Most of the experts we spoke with agreed, less than a 12-hour fast doesn't really do anything.
"Twelve hours [per day] is the minimum in my experience," says integrative physician Amy Shah, M.D. "There's research showing2 a 34% reduction in breast cancer recurrence with approximately 13 hours of fasting per day."
This may be thanks in part to the improved blood sugar regulation3 that occurs with this level of fasting.
Shorter fasts like this will also reduce your exposure to gut-associated toxins, like endotoxin, says Pedre, which is a harmful byproduct of bacterial death that contributes to metabolic syndrome, obesity, and inflammatory diseases.
A daily 12-hour fast can also be beneficial for weight loss, adds Shah, but it would likely take a longer fasting period to enter ketosis or trigger autophagy.
Summary
The benefits of a 14- to 18-hour fast
For many people, somewhere between 14 and 18 hours of fasting per day is the ideal range, providing more significant weight loss benefits than a 12-hour fast, while still being attainable, says functional practitioner B.J. Hardick, D.C.
"For most people, this seems to be the sweet spot; others will need slightly longer to get those weight loss and other benefits," he says.
Shifting into the fat-burning state known as ketosis can also occur during this range.
Pedre agrees that around 16 hours is a good daily fasting window for many (i.e., confining your eating to an eight-hour time frame and known as 16:8 fasting), but, he says, "You might not start seeing bigger benefits like autophagy until you reach 24 hours."
Autophagy is the natural process by which cells disassemble and clean out or recycle unnecessary or dysfunctional components so you can create new healthy cells.
Autophagy reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, and taking steps to enhance autophagy may help reduce the risk of getting a number of chronic illnesses.
Summary
The benefits of an extended fast
Obviously, you can't fast for 24 hours every day because, you know, food is essential for life.
So if you do want to experiment with these longer autophagy-inducing fasts, you'll have to strategically space them out.
"My opinion is that a longer [24-hour] episode without any caloric intake done a few times per month over decades is likely the best approach for preventing chronic diseases because it is feasible to do consistently over a lifetime—the period of time that chronic diseases like coronary artery disease and diabetes develop," says Benjamin Horne, Ph.D., a genetic epidemiologist who conducted a trial evaluating the effectiveness of a once-per-week 24-hour water-only fast.
Fasts up to 36 hours have also shown promise for people with type 2 diabetes, says Pedre, but these would absolutely need to be done under the supervision of a medical professional.
Summary
So, how long should you fast for?
Bottom line, the ideal fasting window will vary depending on the individual.
"What matters more, I think, is the duration of fasting that works for you," says Pedre. "If you can't stick with it or it isn't working for whatever reason—say, you can't concentrate—that's a sign benefits are starting to drop off and you may need to scale back."
Switching up your fasting plan may be beneficial as well
Some experts find that people's fasting results eventually stall, in which case it helps to switch things up.
"Increase your fasting time to a few days a week or do a longer fast one day a week," suggests Pedre.
"In the end, what works best is mixing it up for your body and keeping it guessing when food is coming."
Switching up your fasting plan may be beneficial as well
To learn more about what IF approach may be right for you, check out our other expert-powered articles about the different types of intermittent fasting plans, the ultra-popular 16:8 intermittent fasting schedule, and the fasting-mimicking diet.
Also, be sure you know exactly what breaks a fast to ensure you're getting the maximum possible benefits.