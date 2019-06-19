Most of the experts we spoke with agreed, less than a 12-hour fast doesn't really do anything. "Twelve hours [per day] is the minimum in my experience," says integrative physician Amy Shah, M.D. "There's research showing a 34% reduction in breast cancer recurrence with approximately 13 hours of fasting per day." This may be thanks in part to the improved blood sugar regulation that occurs with this level of fasting. Shorter fasts like this will also reduce your exposure to gut-associated toxins, like endotoxin, says Pedre, which is a harmful byproduct of bacterial death that contributes to metabolic syndrome, obesity, and inflammatory diseases. A daily 12-hour fast can also be beneficial for weight loss, adds Shah, but it would likely take a longer fasting period to enter ketosis or trigger autophagy.

For many people, somewhere between 14 and 18 hours of fasting per day is the ideal range, providing more significant weight loss benefits than a 12-hour fast, while still being attainable, says functional practitioner B.J. Hardick, D.C. "For most people, this seems to be the sweet spot; others will need slightly longer to get those weight loss and other benefits," he says. Shifting into the fat-burning state known as ketosis can also occur during this range. While the specific point at which you enter ketosis will depend on a number of factors, including what you ate during your last meal, this typically happens within 12 to 22 hours of a meal—once you've burned through your glycogen stores (i.e., the carbs stored in your muscles and liver).

Pedre agrees that around 16 hours is a good daily fasting window for many (i.e., confining your eating to an eight-hour time frame), but, he says, "you might not start seeing bigger benefits like autophagy until you reach 24 hours." Autophagy is the natural process by which cells disassemble and clean out or recycle unnecessary or dysfunctional components so you can create new healthy cells. Autophagy reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, and taking steps to enhance autophagy may help reduce risk for a number of chronic illnesses.

Obviously, you can't fast for 24 hours every day because, you know, food is essential for life. So if you do want to experiment with these longer autophagy-inducing fasts, you'll have to strategically space them out. "My opinion is that a longer [24-hour] episode without any caloric intake done a few times per month over decades is likely the best approach for preventing chronic diseases because it is feasible to do consistently over a lifetime—the period of time that chronic diseases like coronary artery disease and diabetes develop," says Benjamin Horne, Ph.D., a genetic epidemiologist who is currently conducting a trial evaluating the effectiveness of a once-per-week 24-hour water-only fast.

Fasts up to 36 hours have also shown promise for people with type 2 diabetes, says Pedre, but these would absolutely need to be done under the supervision of a medical professional.

Whew, that's a lot to take in! Bottom line, though, is that the ideal fasting window will vary depending on the individual. "What matters more, I think, is the duration of fasting that works for you," says Pedre. "If you can't stick with it or it isn't working for whatever reason—say, you can't concentrate—that's a sign benefits are starting to drop off and you may need to scale back."