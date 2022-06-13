7 Intermittent Fasting Mistakes That Could Make You Gain Weight

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Healthy Weight
|medically reviewed

7 Reasons You Are Gaining Weight While Intermittent Fasting

B.J. Hardick, D.C.
Author:
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
 Medical reviewer:
Sheeva Talebian, M.D.
Last updated on June 13, 2022
B.J. Hardick, D.C.
Doctor of Chiropractic
By B.J. Hardick, D.C.
Sheeva Talebian, M.D.
Medical review by
Sheeva Talebian, M.D.
Last updated on June 13, 2022

For most people, intermittent fasting works. This eating pattern, which restricts how many hours a day a person eats, has been linked to cognitive function, immune health, and weight loss1.

But what if fasting doesn't help you lose weight and actually makes you gain weight? Consider whether any of these seven factors might be at play:

Editor's note

While fasting has potential benefits supported by many experts, the science, especially for women, is still evolving. Research is mixed on more extreme approaches (like OMAD, 5:2, or 20:4), which may negatively affect hormones. We recommend starting with gentler forms of intermittent fasting (often called time-restricted eating), such as a simple 12-hour overnight fast (for example, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.), and consulting a healthcare provider. Fasting isn’t appropriate for everyone, including those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, underweight, managing chronic stress or anxiety, or with a history of disordered eating.
1.

You're letting calories slip in during your fasting hours

Fasting means consuming zero—or as close to zero as possible—calories during your non-eating hours.

You might have some not-so-obvious culprits slipping in that are breaking your fast. For some people, even a little bit of sweetener or cream in their coffee can knock them out of their fast.

Not sure what counts? Here's exactly what breaks a fast.

2.

You're overeating

Fasting typically helps you moderate your food intake without counting calories.

One research review that examined the effects of intermittent fasting on weight loss found that individuals on an alternate day fasting plan typically did not overeat during eating periods, which resulted in mild to moderate weight loss.

But for some people, breaking a fast can feel like an invitation to consume massive amounts of high-calorie food.

3.

You don't journal

Writing down what you eat (and don't eat) and tracking the hours you eat in a journal can pay dividends as you learn to maintain an intermittent fasting schedule.

Tracking your food intake along with other measurements—your physical activity or mood levels, for instance—can also help you pinpoint potential obstacles to your success.

4.

You're over-relying on caffeine

After doing an overnight fast, a big cup of organic dark roast can be the perfect start to your morning.

Among its potential benefits, caffeine has been shown to suppress appetite2 while boosting energy levels.

But using coffee as a crutch for poor sleep or managing your mood can mean you're drinking too much, which can contribute to weight gain over time in some people.

Some research has shown that too much caffeine can increase blood glucose levels and prolong those increases, making you less insulin sensitive and more likely to store fat.

5.

You're eating the wrong foods

Fasting for 18 or even 24 hours doesn't give you permission to deep-dive into a deep-dish pizza or tip back a few glasses of wine during the hours you do eat.

Those foods and drinks will spike and crash your insulin levels, sending you on a blood sugar roller coaster that leaves you hungry and moody during your fasting hours.

When you eat matters, but so does what you eat. During your eating hours, ensure you're getting plenty of fiber, protein, and good fats from sources like vegetables, fruits, quality meats and fish, nuts and seeds, and olive oil.

Here's a foolproof meal plan for fasting, so you know exactly what to eat and when.

6.

You're moving too fast, too quickly

Diving into a 24-hour fast immediately can become a full-blown disaster. Instead, start slowly with a smaller fasting window.

Play with that window and gradually increase it (many people end up settling on an effective yet sustainable 16:8 intermittent fasting schedule).

Don't jump off the diving board before you're comfortable in the shallow end.

7.

You're not maintaining good lifestyle habits

What you eat and don't eat ultimately becomes an important piece of your health care puzzle.

Just as important: Getting at least eight hours of stellar sleep nightly, managing stress levels, maintaining a healthy social and spiritual life, and consuming the right foods to support your fasting efforts and cultivate amazing health.

When you maintain other good habits, you'll find fasting becomes easier and creates more lasting benefits.

Of course, no plan works for everyone, including fasting. If you're interested, give it a fair try: Commit to at least 30 days of fasting before you ultimately decide whether it works for you. (If you notice any adverse effects while fasting, stop your fasting routine and talk with your health care professional.)

mbg tip

While the potential benefits of fasting are significant, so too are the potential risks if you choose a plan that’s too intense or that doesn’t honor your personal biology, your stress levels, and where you are in your health journey. Listen to your body and talk with your doctor to find the right plan for you.