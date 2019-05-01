7 Intermittent Fasting Mistakes That Could Make You Gain Weight

Newer research makes the evidence overwhelmingly clear: For most people, intermittent fasting works. When you fast, your body shifts its fuel source from glucose (either from incoming food or as a small amount of stored glycogen) to ketones or fat. In other words, your body literally utilizes body fat for fuel, making it ideal for fat burning without counting calories.

Equally important, intermittent fasting can create weight loss and fat loss while improving insulin sensitivity in overweight people. Fasting can also improve metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes while preserving muscle mass and function. It's even been shown to optimize your immune system, improve cognitive functioning and gut health, and help you sleep better.

But what if fasting doesn't work for you?

Maybe one of your favorite celebrities got big weight-loss results with intermittent fasting, or you read an article extolling fasting's benefits, so you decided to try it yourself. But you're sticking with the plan and not getting any of these benefits. You dutifully close the kitchen after dinner and skip breakfast the next morning, yet the scale refuses to budge, and you're always hangry at work.

So if you aren't getting the results you want, what's the point?

This can feel frustrating, but in many cases, something surprisingly simple could be holding you back. Consider whether any of these seven obstacles might be getting in your way of fasting success: