7 Intermittent Fasting Mistakes That Could Make You Gain Weight

Editor's note

While fasting has potential benefits supported by many experts, the science, especially for women, is still evolving. Research is mixed on more extreme approaches (like OMAD, 5:2, or 20:4), which may negatively affect hormones. We recommend starting with gentler forms of intermittent fasting (often called time-restricted eating), such as a simple 12-hour overnight fast (for example, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.), and consulting a healthcare provider. Fasting isn’t appropriate for everyone, including those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, underweight, managing chronic stress or anxiety, or with a history of disordered eating.