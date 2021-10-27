The 11 Best Journals For Writing, According To Professional Authors

As someone who writes on the internet for a living, I see journaling as a real treat. Unlike a computer screen, a notebook can serve as a landing pad for all of your half-baked ideas, convoluted thoughts, and nascent plans. It's a place you can go to drop the need to be perfect, work things out with yourself and for yourself, and write without fear of being judged.

Of the many journals I've acquired in my life, a few were so inviting that they made this exploration super easy. Curious about the journals that other professional writers keep coming back to, I asked a pool of authors to tell me about their personal top picks.

From a timeless Moleskine to a waterproof journal fit for an adventure, there's something on our list for every type of writer (even the ones who don't know they're writers yet!). Choose one that catches your eye, grab your pen, and get expressing.