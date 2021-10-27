The 11 Best Journals For Writing, According To Professional Authors

Annie Daly, a travel journalist and the author of Destination Wellness, says that opening this leather journal feels like "hanging out with an old, treasured friend." After a long period of testing notebooks that were either too formal or too flimsy, she landed on this one that strikes just the right balance of approachable yet elegant.

"I also love the satin ribbon marker that keeps my place," Daly adds. "It's so beautiful and brings me a tiny bit of joy every time I open the page!"

Graphic Image Leather 9" Flexible Cover Journal ($105)