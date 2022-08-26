The 12 Best Supplements For Optimal Gut Health, From A Nutrition PhD*
If there’s one thing that's consistently top-of-mind for us here at mbg, it’s gut health. Maintaining a balanced, happy gut microbiome is essential for having regular bowel movements and enjoying comfortable digestion. But it also informs your ability to absorb nutrients properly—really, it plays a huge role in your overall well-being. The long and short of it: gut health is key.
And while your diet and exercise habits play a role in the state of your gut, there are additional things you can integrate into your daily routine that may elevate your gut microbiome and help you feel your best. Exhibit A: supplements. From probiotics to postbiotics and everything in between, the options are endless (and perhaps a bit overwhelming) when it comes to choosing your best gut-friendly fit.
However, it is important to select a targeted supplement with your gut in mind. "If you're looking to elevate and diversify your gut microbiome, a targeted probiotic rooted in science is not only prudent, it's indicated,"* nutrition scientist and mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN previously told mbg.
Having a little trouble selecting your best fit? That’s where we come in.
Benefits of gut health supplements.
The benefits of a gut health supplement are not to be understated, and everything from collagen to probiotics, fiber, and turmeric supplements have been scientifically shown to support a variety of pivotal gut health needs and functions, from literally feeding the microbes in your gut, to promoting gut motility (to keep things moving along), easing bloat, and more.* Essentially, when you care for your gut health, the rest of the body will follow suit and reap the benefits.
The most important thing when it comes to supplementation, however, is consistency. “A lot of times, people think that they only need probiotics sometimes, but in fact, many of us would benefit from a daily, regular, and sustainable supply of targeted probiotics," Ferira explains in a recent mbg TikTok.
Some of the topline benefits of caring for your gut are:*
- Promote gut microbe abundance and diversity
- Protect the integrity of one’s gut lining
- Bloat and gas reduction
- Improved digestion
- Regular and healthy bowel movements
- Better nutrient absorption
- Appetite and weight regulation
Ingredients to look for.
Since there are many unique nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives that can support your gut health, here’s your guide for cutting through some of the noise and getting to the nitty gritty. Selecting a supplement with ingredients that can actually support not only your gut microbiome, but ultimately help with an array of daily GI functions (i.e., digestion, absorption, detoxification, and more) is essential—and there are a number of things to keep an eye out for.
However, it all comes back to what your specific body needs, because everyone is unique. "Prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic ingredients all have a place as targeted gut health solutions," notes Ferira.
In a probiotic:
When selecting a probiotic, there are several strains you'll want to see in your supplement. "Look for specific strains from the Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Bacillus genera," suggests Ferira. "You’ll want to consider what each strain has been clinically researched for and ensure the CFU dose equals or exceeds that dose for efficacy reasons."
In a functional fiber:
For functional fibers (especially the prebiotic variety), "look for a wonderful array of plants like flaxseed, agave, kiwifruit, guar bean fiber, mushrooms, chicory root, Jerusalem artichoke, prunes, apple pectin, and more," adds Ferira.
In other bioactives:
Outside of pre- and probiotics, there are other unique ingredients that can benefit your gut health. "Other bioactives may include collagen peptides, key amino acids like glutamine, as well as an array of nutrients and actives that deliver antioxidant power and promote a healthy inflammatory response like vitamins C, E, turmeric, ginger, etc. Digestive enzymes, various herbs, and targeted postbiotic short-chain fatty acid ingredients like tributyrin might also be useful to some individuals," Ferira explains.
Of course there are always going to be ingredients to avoid, as well, and Ferira notes that list includes: artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic dyes and opacity agents like titanium dioxide, corn syrup, added sugars, and chemical preservatives (to name a few).
Ferira has some pretty strict criteria when it comes to choosing a great, high-quality supplement worthy of your body (after all, this is your gut we're talking about!), and this is what she looks for when selecting products that deserve to be in your gut health supplement lineup.
How we picked
Multidimensional gut support
From supporting a healthy gut microbiome and the integrity of our intestinal lining, to promoting digestion and regularity, these supplement formulas cover an impressive range of GI tract functions and targeted needs.*
Bioactives and botanicals
We prioritize targeted bioactives and high-quality botanicals in efficacious doses with prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic actions in the body. Our product lineup elevates formulas that are plant-centric wherever possible.
Clean formulas
Since the point is to support your gut (not bother it), we carefully critiqued and curated supplements with premium active ingredients and the fewest number of “other ingredients,” since less is more on that front.
Quality testing
Since your gut should be approached with the utmost care, we selected products from brands who prioritize analytical quality testing to ensure the purity and potency of each product in their portfolio.
FAQ
Do gut health supplements work?
The long and short of it is: yes, a thoughtfully-formulated, targeted gut health supplement does work. So what do those classifications mean? "Thoughtful means these formulas are typified by science-backed doses of active ingredients, a clean excipient profile, and a tendency towards plants and botanicals,” Ferira explains. “Targeted means that the supplement is designed in a way to hone in on a specific gut health support function.”
Put simply, if your area of focus is gas and bloating, a targeted strain of probiotic can help those issues when taken consistently.* And then there’s poop: “If a person wants to infuse more fiber into their life (something all of us should strive for) to help with regularity, then a supplement that provides several grams of dietary fiber can promote healthy bowel movements when taken routinely,”* she adds.
Benefits
The benefits of a gut health supplement are wide-reaching as we’re working to support an active and quite large organ with a number of important functions. Among these benefits are supporting gas and bloating, helping promote regular bowel movements, maintaining the integrity of your intestinal lining, and even simply allowing your belly to feel more comfortable.*
Side effects
Knowing the potential side effects of any given supplement can make it easier to select your best option, especially when it comes to your gut health. “Some people report minor GI side effects when easing into a new prebiotic or probiotic routine. Things like slight stomach discomfort, gas, or increased bowel movement frequency can occur,” notes Ferira. “Of course, for some, the latter 'side effect' is exactly what they were seeking in the first place (i.e., regularity).”
That being said, it’s common for the gut to need to adjust when adding in more fiber, so be patient with your body and check in with a healthcare professional if you want a more personalized route.
“While gut health supplements (e.g., fiber, probiotics, botanicals, and other bioactives) from high-quality brands are safe—any pregnant or lactating individual, or folks with other specific health considerations, should partner with a doctor to personalize their supplement regimen,” she adds.
Best time to take gut health supplements
There’s a good chance that the supplement you’ve purchased will already provide instructions as to the best time to take it, but it’s also important to be realistic about what time you’ll be able to make this routine stick most effectively.
“Some probiotics are better to take before a meal, when stomach acid levels are lower, but that is still an area of active scientific research,” explains Ferira. “If you're taking a fiber supplement that helps with laxation, some people might not take that right before bedtime, while others might find it’s totally fine to do so.”*
Dosage
Once again, your gut health supplement of choice will likely have instructions for the dosage, but this all boils down to science. “The dose of each ingredient is specific to the science and intended support area for that ingredient. For example, probiotics are studied at the strain level, so the CFU amount (often 1 billion or more) should echo that researched dose to be effective,” says Ferira.
If fiber is your supplement of choice, Ferira explains that it’s a good idea to look for an option that “offers 3 grams or more of functional fibers in order to support bowel movements in a meaningful way.”* Remember, if a product is simply “sprinkling” in ingredients, they’re likely not going to do much.
The takeaway.
Taking a holistic approach to wellness is the best way to ensure that your body is getting everything it needs to feel its best, and prioritizing gut health everyday is a huge piece of that well-being puzzle. Your diet and lifestyle can only take you so far—thanks to science innovation, leveraging targeted gut health supplements can help bring your GI tract and overall well-being to the next level.*
