Digestive enzymes play a crucial role in our overall digestive health, primarily by aiding in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients from the foods we consume. While our bodies naturally produce these enzymes, a number of factors (like age and certain digestive conditions) can impact how many the gut has to work with. This is where digestive enzyme supplements come into play.

In this article, we'll explore the benefits of digestive enzymes, from supporting optimal digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health to modulating healthy inflammatory and immune responses.*