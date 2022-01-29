If You Haven't Tried A Rabbit Vibrator Yet, This Is Your Sign: Our 13 Faves

The Rabbit— one of the most iconic, revolutionary, and original vibrators. This style of vibrator gained popularity when Charlotte York, in Sex and the City, locked herself in her room with hers. The vibrator has a unique but powerful shape. There is a shaft for internal stimulation and an external set of rabbit ears (hence the name) to stimulate the clitoris (though newer models may have a single clitoral stimulator).

Now, even though this is called the rabbit vibrator, there are still tons and tons of brands that create rabbit-style vibes. Here are some of 2022's best rabbit vibrators to try, from a sex therapist.