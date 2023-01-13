When trying to figure out how to orgasm, sexologist Shamyra Howard, LCSW, recommends that you get to know your body well: "I recommend that you first become familiar with your body and what brings you pleasure outside of sex," she says. "Have you ever looked at your vulva? Get a mirror and look at it. Do this often. Touch it and pay attention to the different textures and temperatures you feel as you apply different types of pressure. Figure out what's erotic to you. Do you know how your body responds when you're sexually turned on?"