Despite what pretty much every heterosexual sex scene on-screen has led us to believe, the vast majority of women require much more than a few thrusts of penis-in-vagina intercourse to be able to reach orgasm. Namely, the key to getting off for most women is the holy grail of clitoral stimulation. According to groundbreaking research done by Shere Hite in 1976, in which she gathered data from over 3,000 American women about their sex lives, only around one-third of women are able to have an orgasm from penetration alone. Studies done since then have returned similar results. The data is clear: Clitoral stimulation cannot be sidelined.

However, researchers point to something called the "orgasm gap" as evidence that women are not getting their needs met. The orgasm gap refers to the phenomenon whereby men achieve orgasm during sex at much more frequent rates than women. Or to be clear, heterosexual women achieve orgasm much less often than their male counterparts. A 2018 study of U.S. adults found that 95% of heterosexual men said that they usually or always reached orgasm during sex, compared to just 65% of heterosexual women. Lesbian women on the other hand said that they orgasmed a solid 86% of the time. Clearly, the problem here is not inherent to women but rather to the men having sex with them and the focus on their pleasure alone. A 2005 study found an even starker contrast between the rates of orgasm, with 91% of men reporting an orgasm usually or always compared to a paltry 39% of women.

As the orgasm gap between lesbian and heterosexual women demonstrates, there is no physiological reason women should orgasm at deeply and consistently lower rates than men. The secret to achieving orgasm isn't tied up in biology. Rather it lies in the sociocultural and interpersonal realms. In order to come, most women need to feel relaxed, safe, and free from anxiety or shame—all conditions that can sometimes be a tall order in a patriarchal sexual context that attempts to coerce and control women's sexuality. That said, taking control of our orgasms as women can be incredibly empowering. We deserve pleasure too.

Below are detailed instructions on how to come for people with vaginas, whether alone or with a partner. Have fun!