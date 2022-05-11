11 Places To Find Extremely Hot Erotica Made Specifically For Women

Erotica can be understood in a couple of different ways. In some definitions, it's any artform that deals with sexually arousing themes in a sensual manner, whereas others think of it as specifically the non-visual version of porn—i.e., written or narrative material specifically made to arouse and aid sex or masturbation.

When it comes to women specifically, erotica has often been held up as being especially beloved. “There seems to be something very intertwined about a story and many womens' sexuality,” explains Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., LMFT, ACS, couples' and sex therapist and clinical director at ALL IN Therapy Clinic in Minneapolis. “Men are more visual, and women are more narrative. Of course, I'm speaking generally, and there are many exceptions.”

If you’re on the look-out for some great erotica aimed towards women, then look no further, because we’ve put together some of the best sites for your pleasure. (Note: These are all NSFW links!)