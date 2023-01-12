11 Places To Find Extremely Hot Erotica Made Specifically For Women

Emjoy is an audio-based sexual wellness app that features erotic stories alongside tips, advice, and information from sex therapists and psychologists. It was created to address the orgasm gap that exists for cisgender women by equipping them with the self-knowledge they need about pleasure and their bodies. The stories are organized by theme and can be easily selected according to what kind of mood you're in, i.e., "seductive," "flirty," or "spontaneous." Emjoy is well suited to women who are getting started on their journey to figuring out what they like, as the app was specifically made to help women get in touch with their sexualities. The app is free to try for seven days and is subscription-based thereafter.