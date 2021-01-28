A Beginner's Guide To Audio Erotica, In Case You're Curious

What Is Audio Erotica? 10 Places To Listen To Sexy Stories
Everyone has their preferred method of getting turned on, fantasizing, and keeping their sex life interesting. For many people, porn is the go-to. Some, on the other hand, enjoy the thrill of reading erotica. But if you're into podcasts or audiobooks, you might consider giving audio erotica a try.
What is audio erotica?
Audio erotica describes sexually explicit audio content, usually in the form of narrated stories woven in with all the noises and sounds you'd expect from porn. There are apps and websites for it, and all you need is your device's speaker—or some headphones—for an auditory fantasy.
With just the sounds to go off of, your mind can fill in the blanks, and you don't have to worry about watching a screen or unrelatable actors. And not for nothing, many of these sites are a bit more woman-friendly than your average porn platform and share a lot of the values of the ethical porn movement.
Best places to find audio erotica:
1. Audiodesires
Audiodesires is a site tailored toward the needs and desires of women and couples. As their website notes, the Audiodesires staff of writers, editors, producers, and quality assurance testers is entirely female. There's new content added weekly, and the site features a wide range of sound delights, from storytelling to erotic ASMR. You can sign up for free to get limited access, or get premium access at $4 a month.
2. &Jane
If you're looking for solely women's voices, &Jane might be the app for you. It features erotic, sex-positive stories told by real women, with an emphasis on imagination and elegance. It's all in the first-person perspective, as women share their best steamy tales—and users can submit their own stories, too. There is a subscription fee ($39.99 for a year or $4.99 per month), as the company hires storytellers to make new content weekly. They also sponsor the Woodhull Freedom Foundation, a national human rights organization working to protect sexual freedom.
3. Kampsite
Kampsite is essentially the gay man's equivalent to &Jane. Michael Dill, founder and CEO of both apps, was looking to offer tasteful erotica content to both women and gay, bi, or curious men. Kampsite has similar storytelling content to &Jane, and users can follow along with content creators as they post new content. And same as &Jane, users on Kampsite can submit their own stories, as well. Subscription fees help sponsor The Trevor Project, a national organization aimed at suicide prevention efforts for LGBTQ youth.
4. FrolicMe
FrolicMe has no shortage of explicit—and sex-positive—content, with everything from films, written stories, sexy photos, and, of course, audio. Founder Anna Richards writes on the site that creating FrolicMe was all about "embracing everything erotic sex should be about. Lots of kissing, touching, lovemaking, respect, passion, excitement and orgasmic situations through and through." It's a British site, so factoring in the exchange rate, FrolicMe costs about $6.80 for a trial, or roughly $80 for a year.
5. Literotica
Despite being a predominantly written erotica site, Literotica does boast a library of audio erotica as well—and it's free. It's a bit more "no-frills" than some of the other sites, but depending on what you're in the mood for, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Users can submit their own stories, and new content is uploaded daily, with a range of fantasies and scenarios covered. And did we mention it's free?
6. Aural Honey
If your sexual taste is on the dirtier side, Aural Honey might be just the right amount of kink for you. It's got a role-play vibe and features solely women's voices, talking you through your sexual encounter. Categories range from office fantasies to dirty talk to supernatural sex (like vampires and angels), and the site is completely free.
7. Dipsea
The New York Times called Dipsea "the audio app that's transforming erotica," and for good reason. It includes short-form, 5- to 20-minute audio erotic stories with both straight and queer storylines to choose from, including fantasies involving nonbinary partners. The app also includes more well-being-centered features, like guided sessions and meditations by experts in sex and dating. There's also a big emphasis on sex positivity, consent, and creating a safe space to explore. It's free to download, and to access everything, it's either $8.99 per month or $47.99 for a year.
8. Quinn
Quinn is a website that includes categories from romance to guided masturbation to accents. Much of the content feels a bit like role-play, with the creator of the clip typically speaking directly to you. It was created by Caroline Spiegel, sister of Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, when she was 22, and she launched the site with women in mind. Users can also submit their own content, along with listening to the content of others.
9. Emjoy
Emjoy is one of the more tame options on the list, with an emphasis on well-being and self-care. The app includes things like guided meditations and practices and also features erotic stories. It's a good option if you're intrigued by audio erotica but want to nurture other aspects of sensuality and sexuality as well, as the app helps you figure out what you do (and don't) like. It's free to get limited access, and for $30, you can access all their content for a year.
10. The Orgasm Sound Library
And last but not least, the Orgasm Sound Library is a collection of real women's recorded orgasms—totally anonymous. Anyone can upload their own, with clips ranging from just a few seconds to upward of two minutes. For anyone curious about all the ways an orgasm can sound, the Orgasm Sound Library is worth checking out. And it's completely free, too.
The bottom line.
Porn isn't the only arousing content out there that individuals and couples alike can enjoy. Whether you want to try something other than porn, or you're simply curious about giving audio erotica a try, any of these sites and apps may just surprise you with what they have to offer you and your sex life.
