A Beginner's Guide To Audio Erotica, In Case You're Curious

Audio erotica describes sexually explicit audio content, usually in the form of narrated stories woven in with all the noises and sounds you'd expect from porn. There are apps and websites for it, and all you need is your device's speaker—or some headphones—for an auditory fantasy.

With just the sounds to go off of, your mind can fill in the blanks, and you don't have to worry about watching a screen or unrelatable actors. And not for nothing, many of these sites are a bit more woman-friendly than your average porn platform and share a lot of the values of the ethical porn movement.