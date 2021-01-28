A Beginner's Guide To Audio Erotica, In Case You're Curious

Emjoy is one of the more tame options on the list, with an emphasis on well-being and self-care. The app includes things like guided meditations and practices and also features erotic stories. It's a good option if you're intrigued by audio erotica but want to nurture other aspects of sensuality and sexuality as well, as the app helps you figure out what you do (and don't) like. It's free to get limited access, and for $30, you can access all their content for a year.