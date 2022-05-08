Do You Have A Praise Kink? Read These Phrases & See How You Feel

There are lots of different theories about why someone might have or develop a praise kink. For example, some "may have the type of personality that seeks encouragement, which may logically translate to eroticizing it during sexual interactions," says sex educator Niki Davis-Fainbloom. Whereas others might develop a praise kink as a result of having low sexual self-esteem and feeling extra aroused by situations in which their prowess or beauty is complimented, she says.

Our own personal erotic histories can also come into play in the development of a praise kink.

"Perhaps when growing up you saw a love scene in a movie between a man and a woman, and the woman was moaning loudly about how good he was making her feel, and how big he was, and how sexy she found him. Well, if watching that movie was one of your first sexual experiences, you may have had an early imprint that a big part of sex was women giving praise to men. Thus, you began drawing connections between the two and developed a praise kink," says Zrenchik.