Do You Have A Praise Kink? Read These Phrases & See How You Feel

In general, says Zrenchik, praise statements can focus on how good someone is in bed, how well-endowed they are (don't say this, though, if they have a small penis—patronizing is a different kink), and how good they make you feel. You can also direct compliments toward someone's body, their beauty, and assurances of how much you love them and how special they are to you. Some of those may not go over well on a first date, so adjust accordingly.