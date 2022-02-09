If You Love Domination In Bed, This Type Of BDSM Might Be For You

Who will you play with? Queen says it's important to ask this question before diving in. Do you have a partner who is likely to want to explore this? If yes, talk to them to see if you can find yourself on the same page in terms of your play style. If you don't have a partner, this is the phase when you begin to figure out where the people are who want to play this way. It's a good spot to be in because you can fine-tune your search. Queen also suggests including any potential partners in the research step.