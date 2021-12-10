This Japanese Form Of Bondage Is As Visually Stunning As It Is Kinky

Sex educator Madeleine Ross adds that it's vital to have an open discussion with your partner before trying shibari. "Be clear about what you expect from the experience and create a safe word that you can use with your partner if things get out of hand and either one of you wants to stop or pause," she says. "If you don't know your partner well in bed, it's best to ask a few basic questions like what signals they normally give when they're feeling good, how to tell if they're having a good time, signs to look out for if they're in pain or don't feel comfortable, and others."