This Japanese Form Of Bondage Is As Visually Stunning As It Is Kinky

Even though there is plenty of information online, finding quality, reputable sources for information on shibari and related rope play can be quite challenging. If this is something you are truly interested in exploring, then consider connecting with your local BDSM community.

"Go to a class. Better yet, go to a lot of classes!" says Angie Rowntree, founder and director of ethical porn site SSSH. "Learning shibari and any kind of rope bondage takes commitment, time, and practice. Give yourself the opportunity to learn about it in person. There are also regional and national events that have a rope bondage component where you can go for a day, weekend, and sometimes longer to learn, practice and socialize with others that have similar interests to you."

Sex educator Madeleine Ross adds that it's vital to have an open discussion with your partner before trying shibari. "Be clear about what you expect from the experience and create a safe word that you can use with your partner if things get out of hand and either one of you wants to stop or pause," she says. "If you don't know your partner well in bed, it's best to ask a few basic questions like what signals they normally give when they're feeling good, how to tell if they're having a good time, signs to look out for if they're in pain or don't feel comfortable, and others."

Start with a few ties best suited to beginners, like the single- and double-column ties. Graveris recommends finding a comfortable and spacious place that you and your partner are familiar with.

"Do not jump straight into shibari suspension," he adds. "Practice with floor ties to ensure that you apply the right methods and techniques before you're up in the air."