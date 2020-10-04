What's The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex? We Asked The Experts
Whether you're an early bird or a night owl, you may have wondered, when's the best time to have sex? Everyone has their preferences, so we asked the experts for their insight—and the answer likely depends on what you're looking for.
As certified sex therapist Tammy Nelson, Ph.D., tells mbg, the best time to have sex will be different for every person and couple. But each time of day does come with its own benefits.
The benefits of morning sex.
There are many benefits of morning sex, from getting in a light workout first thing in the morning to starting your day with a flood of feel-good hormones and healthy-looking afterglow. But there's also a biological reason to get busy in the morning.
"Testosterone levels are naturally highest in a man’s body in the morning, which is why men tend to have morning erections," Nelson explains. "And for early risers, it’s a great way to start the day."
Certified sex coach Gigi Engle adds that morning sex may be more pleasurable because the body is so relaxed. "Their pelvic floor isn't contracting from stress, and their heart rate is lower, which can assist in letting go and feeling more pleasure," she says. "This won't be the case for everyone, but if you're curious about it—it could be worth trying."
That said, there are some downsides to morning sex, according to Engle. "When your body is just waking up, your synapses are not running on full gear," she explains. "Your body is still in 'resting mode' and isn't feeling sexual sensation the way it does when you're fully awake and alert. Your nerve endings are sleeping!"
The benefits of a little afternoon delight.
For those who aren't early birds, the thought of morning sex might just make you want to hit snooze. "Many people like to get up, shower, and brush their teeth before sex, and by then the moment's gone," Nelson says. "For others, morning sex can make them feel tired and not so vitalized."
But by the time bedtime rolls around, the energy required for sex is simply not there. "Fewer people enjoy sex at night than you'd think," she notes, adding, "Although their motives might be good, and they might have thought about it all day, sex at the end of a busy day isn't always ideal."
So while a bit less common than morning or evening sex, the afternoon is a good option if you know you're going to be spent by the end of the day.
"Finding a time when both of you are rested and can take a break, without being exhausted, or when your work or family life doesn't interfere, would be ideal," Nelson says, adding that this may of course be easier said than done.
And the benefits of sex at night.
Lastly, we have the old standby: sex at the end of the day. "Orgasms are a one-way ticket to sound sleep," says Engle. Plus, "after an amazing sex session and orgasm, your brain releases a cocktail of feel-good hormones such as serotonin and oxytocin."
Oxytocin facilitates love and bonding between partners, and releasing this hormone before bed will "leave you with positive feelings about your partner—which you then take into dream world (aka: your subconscious)," Engle adds.
It can also give you something to look forward to, she notes. "Adding sex into the regular routine will allow it to stop being cumbersome and make it exciting. It will give you something to look forward to at the end of a hard day, which will make you excited to see your partner."
The bottom line.
The best time of day to have sex, as Nelson puts it, is when you want to have sex. Figuring out which time of day is best for you and your partner can give you something to look forward to and strengthen your intimate connection.
"When the two of you have this intimate activity on the books a few times per week, it will bring you closer to each other," Engle says.
No matter what time of day it is, you still get the benefits of orgasms in general—like improved circulation, immunity, and reduced stress. So, while there may not be a best time for everyone, there's certainly no real bad time.
