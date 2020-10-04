There are many benefits of morning sex, from getting in a light workout first thing in the morning to starting your day with a flood of feel-good hormones and healthy-looking afterglow. But there's also a biological reason to get busy in the morning.

"Testosterone levels are naturally highest in a man’s body in the morning, which is why men tend to have morning erections," Nelson explains. "And for early risers, it’s a great way to start the day."

Certified sex coach Gigi Engle adds that morning sex may be more pleasurable because the body is so relaxed. "Their pelvic floor isn't contracting from stress, and their heart rate is lower, which can assist in letting go and feeling more pleasure," she says. "This won't be the case for everyone, but if you're curious about it—it could be worth trying."

That said, there are some downsides to morning sex, according to Engle. "When your body is just waking up, your synapses are not running on full gear," she explains. "Your body is still in 'resting mode' and isn't feeling sexual sensation the way it does when you're fully awake and alert. Your nerve endings are sleeping!"