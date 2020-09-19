Many couples see having regular sex as an important component of a relationship. But just how much sex should couples be having, anyway?

As a sex therapist who regularly works with couples struggling with their sex life in some way, I always let clients know that when it comes to sex—as long as there is consent, safety, and enthusiasm—anything goes. A couple can set the pace of their sex life according to their own desires and needs.

That said, our neurobiology does not differentiate between sexual desire and love. So when couples are having sex less than once a month, this lack of physical intimacy often gets reflected in their feelings of being disconnected, which many experience as the feeling of falling out of love.

Usually after doing some initial work with a couple, if both partners are open and willing, I will prescribe some form of sexual intimacy to be shared between the couple at least every 48 hours to speed up their reconnection.

That’s right: some kind of sexual intimacy, every 48 hours.