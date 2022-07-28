Sex The 9 Best G-Spot Vibrators To Try In 2022, Recommended By Sex Experts mbg Contributor By Kesiena Boom, M.S. mbg Contributor Kesiena Boom, M.S., is a sociologist and writer. She has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Manchester and a master’s degree in Gender Studies from Lund University.

G-spot stimulation can feel absolutely heavenly, and for some people, it's the only way for them to reliably reach orgasm. That's where G-spot vibrators can come in handy. As sex therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., ACS, LMFT, tells mbg, any "tool, toy, or technique that helps someone achieve an orgasm is worth its weight in gold." G-spot stimulation alone or with partners is an almost guaranteed good time, and choosing a vibrator that's been specifically made for this task increases your chances of a happy ride to orgasm city. Ahead, we've rounded up our picks for the best G-spot vibrators to try this year.

What is the G-spot?

"The Gräfenberg spot, also known as the G-spot, is a location on the anterior wall of the vaginal canal that, when stimulated, produces a strong sense of pleasure in some people," says Zrenchik. The G-spot is a "nexus of sensitive genital structures including the clitoris, the urethra, and the Skene's gland" rather than a distinct and discrete body part, he adds.

How to use a G-spot vibrator.

A G-spot vibrator is a vibrator that is specifically designed with an upward curve that allows you to stimulate your G-spot easily. "It's important, first, to understand where your G-Spot is," says Zrenchik. While there are differences in bodies, most people report their G-Spot to be about 2 to 3 inches inside their vagina. You can take two fingers and stimulate that area in a "come hither" finger motion, focusing on the area toward the front of your body. Once you've found the appropriate spot, you can focus your G-spot vibrator on that area and experiment with different motions and pressures. (Here's our full guide to using a vibrator for more tips and guidance.)

How we picked: Body-safe Every toy in this list is made of body-safe materials (ex. medical-grade silicone). Some toys on the market are made of materials that leach dangerous chemicals through the delicate membranes of your vagina; you won’t find any of that here, so you can lie back and truly relax. Vetted by experts & real-life users We reached out to over a dozen experts for this round-up and only included toys that came recommended from them or that have strong customer reviews. So, you can be sure that every toy was carefully independently selected for its merits. Reviews We analyzed the customer reviews for each of the toys we recommend, so you can get helpful feedback on what the toy is like to use from ordinary people. When you’re armed with the inside scoop on what the vibrator is like to own, it’s easier for you to make a decision about whether you'd like to buy it. Variety All bodies (and wallets) are different. Therefore, we've selected toys that fit a spectrum of price points and needs. Whatever you're looking for, we should have a G-spot vibrator for you.

Tips to keep in mind:

1. Squirt-proof your situation.

G-spot stimulation can feel amazing—and, notably, it can sometimes lead to squirting. If you find that this happens for you, it's best to put down a towel before going to town, says Zrenchik. Alternatively, if you release a larger amount of liquid, you might want to invest in a waterproof sex blanket for peace of mind. (Here's our full guide on how to squirt, by the way!)

2. Keep it clean.

It's super important to make sure that you clean your vibrator thoroughly between uses. To clean your sex toy, you can use warm water and unscented soap. Make sure to vigorously rub everything in much the same way you'd thoroughly clean your hands. Never put a vibrator into the dishwasher or boil it, as the motor will be damaged. Store your toys in pouches or silky bags in a sealed box so they don't collect a lot of lint in between uses.

3. Lube it up.

Lastly, make sure that you always use a toy-friendly lube whenever you fire up your vibe. This will make the whole experience much more comfortable. You'll typically want to go for something paraben- and glycerin-free, as well as something that's water-based. Never use a silicone-based lube with a silicone toy as this can degrade the surface of the toy. If you're using a condom with your toy, then check to make sure that the condom isn't coated with silicone lube. (We've got a full guide to using lube, too.)

