The 9 Best G-Spot Vibrators To Try In 2022, Recommended By Sex Experts
G-spot stimulation can feel absolutely heavenly, and for some people, it's the only way for them to reliably reach orgasm. That's where G-spot vibrators can come in handy.
As sex therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., ACS, LMFT, tells mbg, any "tool, toy, or technique that helps someone achieve an orgasm is worth its weight in gold." G-spot stimulation alone or with partners is an almost guaranteed good time, and choosing a vibrator that's been specifically made for this task increases your chances of a happy ride to orgasm city.
Ahead, we've rounded up our picks for the best G-spot vibrators to try this year.
What is the G-spot?
"The Gräfenberg spot, also known as the G-spot, is a location on the anterior wall of the vaginal canal that, when stimulated, produces a strong sense of pleasure in some people," says Zrenchik. The G-spot is a "nexus of sensitive genital structures including the clitoris, the urethra, and the Skene's gland" rather than a distinct and discrete body part, he adds.
How to use a G-spot vibrator.
A G-spot vibrator is a vibrator that is specifically designed with an upward curve that allows you to stimulate your G-spot easily.
"It's important, first, to understand where your G-Spot is," says Zrenchik. While there are differences in bodies, most people report their G-Spot to be about 2 to 3 inches inside their vagina. You can take two fingers and stimulate that area in a "come hither" finger motion, focusing on the area toward the front of your body.
Once you've found the appropriate spot, you can focus your G-spot vibrator on that area and experiment with different motions and pressures. (Here's our full guide to using a vibrator for more tips and guidance.)
How we picked:
Every toy in this list is made of body-safe materials (ex. medical-grade silicone). Some toys on the market are made of materials that leach dangerous chemicals through the delicate membranes of your vagina; you won’t find any of that here, so you can lie back and truly relax.
We reached out to over a dozen experts for this round-up and only included toys that came recommended from them or that have strong customer reviews. So, you can be sure that every toy was carefully independently selected for its merits.
We analyzed the customer reviews for each of the toys we recommend, so you can get helpful feedback on what the toy is like to use from ordinary people. When you’re armed with the inside scoop on what the vibrator is like to own, it’s easier for you to make a decision about whether you'd like to buy it.
All bodies (and wallets) are different. Therefore, we've selected toys that fit a spectrum of price points and needs. Whatever you're looking for, we should have a G-spot vibrator for you.
mbg's picks for the best G-spot vibrators to try in 2022:
Best for elegant design: Arc by Dame
Pros
- 100% waterproof
- Multi-speed
- Easy-grip handle
- Beautiful to look at
Cons
- Popular, so it's often sold out
- Buttons could be more clearly marked out
- Limited color options
The Arc is a thing of beauty. Licensed sex therapist Sari Cooper, LCSW, CST, describes it as having a "modern sculptural shape with a pastel shade that makes it look like a small piece of artwork." And the design of the toy is not just aesthetically pleasing; it's also been specially engineered to make "it easier to reach and stimulate the G-spot without a lot of stress on the wrist and hand when pushing and pulling it," she says. The Arc is therefore great for anyone who appreciates beautiful things but who also needs to be mindful of the stress they put on their wrists and hands. It has five patterns of stimulation that can be used at five different levels of intensity. Best of all, it comes with a three-year warranty, so you can rest easy.
Best multipurpose: Tracy's Dog OG Clitoral Sucking Vibrator
Pros
- Provides double stimulation
- 100% waterproof
- 10 different vibration & suction patterns
- More affordable than other options
Cons
- Only comes in classic sex toy colors (pink and purple)
- Only has a one-hour battery life
This multifunctional silicone toy combines an air pulse suction feature with an internal shaft for G-spot stimulation. It comes recommended by AASECT-certified sex therapist Jessica Kicha, LMHC, who likes that you can mix and match the suction and vibration patterns until you find your perfect fit. This toy is great for those who like or need a combination of internal and external stimulation to reach orgasm. It's also not as expensive as other combined toys out on the market.
Special considerations: Can be bought at the supermarket along with your weekly shop. Convenient!
Best luxury option: LELO Soraya Wave
Pros
- Elegant design
- Unique "come hither" motion
- Can be used hands-free
- Multiple forms of stimulation
Cons
- Expensive
- Noisy when using the "come hither" feature
The LELO Soraya Wave is quite simply one of the best G-spot vibrators you could ever hope for. It combines a silky-smooth silicone shaft with vibrations and a "come hither" motion that targets your G-spot and mimics digital sex. This toy also comes recommended by Kicha, and it is often at the top of many lists. "Absolutely amazing. Brought to climax in less than a minute," reads one review. What more can we say?
The Soraya Wave would be ideal for anyone who likes a lot of motion to have an orgasm. Its smart handle with a loop also makes it a good choice for people who struggle to hold on to conventionally shaped vibes.
Best for a variety of bodies: Womanizer Duo
Pros
- Two choices of stimulator head sizes
- Multiple forms of stimulation
- Switches off when not in contact with your skin
- Comes in four different colors
- Comes with a free cute clitoris pendant
Cons
- Expensive
- Takes a bit of practice to hit the right spot
Despite having one of the worst names in the sex toy biz (sorry, but it's true!), the Womanizer Duo is a truly wonderful toy. The Duo refers to the fact that it has both an air pulse feature to target the clit, as well as an internal bulb for G-spot stimulation. "I love that the internal end is not huge and is easily insertable. It's also nicely flexible and comfortable," says sexuality professional Shanae Adams, M.A., LPCC, NCC, CIGT. Sex and relationship coach Danielle Harel, Ph.D., also gave a glowing review for the Womanizer brand, so you can rest assured that this is a good choice.
The Duo is perfect for those who want a toy that really works with them, not against them. It features a special technology that turns the toy off as soon as it loses contact with your skin—perfect for anyone living with roommates or inquisitive children. Every toy also comes with two different sizes of stimulator heads to ensure you can choose the fit that's right for you and your anatomy. Shout out to Womanizer for recognizing that everyone's anatomy is different.
Best for menopause: The Kit by Tabu
Pros
- 100% waterproof
- Lightweight and easy to handle
- In-built heating system
- Narrow head for comfortable insertion
Cons
- Only three speeds
- Not the most powerful on the market
- Only comes in one color (white)
Recommended by Zrenchik, this G-spot vibe and organic lube combination from Tabu was created especially for those going through perimenopause and menopause. The lube is glycerin-, paraben-, and hormone-free and contains "powerful antioxidants that protect against damaging free radicals that cause aging—activating your body's natural defense mechanisms to help it regenerate your vaginal tissues," according to Tabu's website. The vibrator itself has an innovative self-heating feature, which helps to stimulate vaginal blood flow and makes the experience more comfortable. One reviewer says that it's the "best I've ever used...the warming feature, texture and flexibility make it perfect for an older woman."
Special considerations: You can subscribe to Tabu's lube refill for a 20% discount and never run dry.
Best for a long session: LELO Gigi 2
Pros
- Long battery life
- Simple and sleek design
- Multiple forms of stimulation
Cons
- Expensive compared to similar products
This powerhouse vibe is a favorite of sex educator Niki Davis-Fainbloom. "I'm certain this toy has helped many people with vulvas experience their first internal orgasm," she says. Plus points for this toy include that it's very quiet, aesthetically pleasing, and boasts an amazing four-hour battery life. The fun just keeps coming with the Gigi 2.
Davis-Fainbloom recommends starting out by using the toy on your clit before graduating to internal stimulation. This toy is great for anyone who wants to lie in bed all day without having to worry about the battery dying. One reviewer describes it as such: "Actually my favorite thing by LELO! Great for internal or external stimulation, and does the job so beautifully. Obsessed with the gray color, so fashionable! This is in heavy rotation at my house."
Best for couples: We-Vibe Chorus
Pros
- Remote controlled
- Can be used during penetrative sex
- Double stimulation
- Fun color choices
Cons
- Not especially powerful
- App can be a bit unreliable
- Expensive
- Can be hard to keep in place
The We-Vibe Chorus has a fan in Suzannah Weiss, certified sex educator and coach. "This toy has two different motors that vibrate on both the G-spot and the clitoris, and it fits inside you during partnered sex so you can get extra stimulation in both places (and your partner will likely feel it too)," she says. This toy is super cool because you can change the intensity of the vibrations just by squeezing it with your vaginal muscles. Furthermore, even if your boo is out of town, you can use this toy together, thanks to the free We-Connect app, which allows your partner to control the toy from across the world. That makes it a perfect sex toy for long-distance lovers. Of note, some reviewers do say that it can be a little hard to keep in place, so keep in mind that there might be a bit of a learning curve.
Best for techies: The Lioness
Pros
- "Smart" data-tracking technology
- Double stimulation
- Intuitive app
Cons
- Comes in one shade of sex toy purple
- High shipping prices if outside the U.S.
- Potential privacy issues, as the app collects intimate data from you
The Lioness isn't just a vibrator—it's a fitness tracker of sorts for your vagina, says Weiss. "While you use it, it actually measures things like vaginal movements and temperature and can detect orgasms. This can be useful for tracking things such as what time of day is best for you to masturbate or have sex, how your menstrual cycle affects how easily you orgasm, and how long your orgasms tend to last," she says. It's also a great vibrator in itself, with a rabbit-style design that targets the clit and the G-spot. One reviewer notes that the Lioness gave them one of the strongest orgasms they'd ever had. Sex nerds and tech nerds alike will appreciate the Lioness.
Best budget option: The Tennis Pro by Smile Makers
Pros
- 100% waterproof
- More affordable than average
- Interesting color (yellow)
- Lightweight
Cons
- Not rechargeable
- Not very powerful
This nifty little sunshine-yellow toy is a breath of fresh air. It's made of premium body-safe silicone and is completely waterproof and super silent. Due to its cheaper price, it's not rechargeable, but it takes only a single AA battery. One reviewer describes it as "easy to use, multiple modes, and good looking. What else could you ask for?" As this is a toy on the lower end of the budget spectrum, it won't pack the same punch as some of the pricier toys on this list, which is reflected in the reviews. But it could be really well suited to a vibrator newbie or to someone who doesn't like a lot of intense stimulation.
Special considerations: All the copy for this vibrator uses gender-neutral language. So this is a great toy for queer and trans people.
Tips to keep in mind:
Squirt-proof your situation.
G-spot stimulation can feel amazing—and, notably, it can sometimes lead to squirting. If you find that this happens for you, it's best to put down a towel before going to town, says Zrenchik. Alternatively, if you release a larger amount of liquid, you might want to invest in a waterproof sex blanket for peace of mind. (Here's our full guide on how to squirt, by the way!)
Keep it clean.
It's super important to make sure that you clean your vibrator thoroughly between uses. To clean your sex toy, you can use warm water and unscented soap. Make sure to vigorously rub everything in much the same way you'd thoroughly clean your hands. Never put a vibrator into the dishwasher or boil it, as the motor will be damaged. Store your toys in pouches or silky bags in a sealed box so they don't collect a lot of lint in between uses.
Lube it up.
Lastly, make sure that you always use a toy-friendly lube whenever you fire up your vibe. This will make the whole experience much more comfortable. You'll typically want to go for something paraben- and glycerin-free, as well as something that's water-based. Never use a silicone-based lube with a silicone toy as this can degrade the surface of the toy. If you're using a condom with your toy, then check to make sure that the condom isn't coated with silicone lube. (We've got a full guide to using lube, too.)
The takeaway.
G-spot stimulation is a whole world of pleasure, and there are G-spot vibrators and toys for every body and budget. Get out there, alone or with a partner, and explore this oasis of self-care.
Kesiena Boom, M.S., is a sociologist, writer, and poet. She has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Manchester and a master’s degree in Gender Studies from Lund University. Her work has been featured at Slate, Buzzfeed, Vice, Autostraddle, and elsewhere. Her writing focuses on sex, pleasure, queer experience and community, feminist theory and practice, and race and anti-racism.