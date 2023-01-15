Despite having one of the worst names in the sex toy biz (sorry, but it's true!), the Womanizer Duo is a truly wonderful toy. The Duo refers to the fact that it has both an air pulse feature to target the clit, as well as an internal bulb for G-spot stimulation. "I love that the internal end is not huge and is easily insertable. It's also nicely flexible and comfortable," says sexuality professional Shanae Adams, M.A., LPCC, NCC, CIGT. Sex and relationship coach Danielle Harel, Ph.D., also gave a glowing review for the Womanizer brand, so you can rest assured that this is a good choice.

The Duo is perfect for those who want a toy that really works with them, not against them. It features a special technology that turns the toy off as soon as it loses contact with your skin—perfect for anyone living with roommates or inquisitive children. Every toy also comes with two different sizes of stimulator heads to ensure you can choose the fit that's right for you and your anatomy. Shout out to Womanizer for recognizing that everyone's anatomy is different.