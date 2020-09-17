Sex is much more than just penis-in-vagina intercourse. Assuming that every other sexual or intimate activity is "just" a buildup to the "main event" of P-in-V intercourse centers the pleasure of people with penises (since for people with vaginas, intercourse probably won't make you come) and also ignores the types of sexual encounters trans and queer people have.

A healthy way to think of foreplay is to disregard the fore and concentrate on playfulness. Think of it as anything that you and your partner(s) engage in to turn each other on and set the mood, no matter what happens before or afterward. "Foreplay is about creating a mood that is conducive to being physical and wanting sex," says sex therapist Madeline Cooper, LCSW, CST. "Making sure that your relationship is incorporating sexually arousing moments outside of the moments right before sex is just as important as the sex itself."

Instead of "foreplay," sex therapist Sari Cooper, LCSW-R, CST, uses the term "outercourse" to describe all the sex acts that might fall into this category.