This con is often touted as a reason not to have outercourse, the fear being that "engaging in outercourse may lead to the need, desire, or pressure to have [PIV] sex," says Harris-Jackson. "It is worth noting, however, that this is not a risk inherent to outercourse. Instead, this concern is related to communication and consent. Having open and clear lines of communication with partners is essential. Be willing to be open and honest about expectations and boundaries. Discuss areas of 'go' and 'no go' on one another's bodies as well as outercourse activities that are OK and not OK."