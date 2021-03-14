20 Types Of Kisses & The Meaning Behind Each One, From Experts

Humans are one of the few animal species to kiss, along with orangutans and bonobos. However, the act is so deeply embedded in our culture, most people don't even think to ask why humans kiss.

According to evolutionary psychologist and University at Albany professor Gordon Gallup Jr., Ph.D., kissing may have evolved as a primitive feeding gesture between mother and child, in which the mom would chew up her food and transfer it to the child's mouth.

On a more romantic and sexual level, biological anthropologist Helen Fisher, Ph.D., once told mbg kissing may have evolved as a mating ritual. The lips are one of the thinnest layers of skin on the human body, Fisher explained. They're also densely populated with nerve endings, which allow people to pick up on temperature, taste, and smell—all of which are clues as to what kind of mate someone will be. That sensitivity is also why the lips are considered an erogenous zone.