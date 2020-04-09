Evolutionary psychologist and University at Albany professor Gordon Gallup Jr., Ph.D., says kissing may have evolved as a primitive feeding gesture between mother and child, where the mother chews up small portions of food and then transfers it to her baby. Biological anthropologist Helen Fisher, Ph.D., adds that another very important part of human evolution is the courtship and mating process. "If you never fall in love with somebody and never form a partnership, you're never going to have any babies," she explains.

There are a vast array of kisses, from perfunctory to serious, but there is something particularly special about romantic and sexual kisses. One of the benefits of kissing is that it allows for loads of data to be exchanged, which then makes it possible for people to unconsciously assess their potential and permanent partners. The lips are one of the thinnest layers of skin on the human body and densely populated with nerve endings, explains Fisher. This allows people to pick up on the temperature, taste, and smell of someone. Through smell, people are able to assess all kinds of information about others, such as the health of their immune system or their fertility.

Evolutionary anthropologist and University of Kent professor Sarah Johns, Ph.D., suggests that's why some cultures may not need to kiss in order to gain certain knowledge. When people are wearing less clothing or bathing less, they are able to tell that information without needing to get too close. She also notes that "exposure to showing people kissing in a romantic way may have an impact on people thinking it's more desirable," along with exposure to people of higher statuses practicing kissing because people are more likely to emulate them.

When looking to humans' closest relatives, primates, kissing actually is a common practice, says Fisher. And while there isn't enough data collected on all animal habits, there is enough evidence to show that face touching, face rubbing, or face licking is involved across many species. Those actions put "participants into such close contact that there is still exchange of intimate, potentially relevant genetic and reproductive information. So it does appear to be a hardwired courtship strategy," confirms Gallup.