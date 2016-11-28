The Science Of Attraction: THIS Is What Determines Whether You Have "Chemistry" Or Not

Jessica met Michael online. She was enamored of his picture, and after several emails, they finally decided to meet at a trendy coffee shop in Jessica's neighborhood. She was so excited, it's all she talked about for three days prior.

Finally the day came. Michael walked through the glass door, and Jessica's heart sank. He looked like his picture, but something seemed to change for Jessica. Unfortunately, all those butterflies she had been feeling for the previous three days seemed to just fly away.

When people meet on a first date, they are usually looking for that "buzz"—that feeling of "having chemistry." But what causes that feeling? What causes your body to react? Several things, it turns out. Attraction is actually voted on by a committee. Each of your senses has the opportunity to cast a vote. Your eyes, nose, ears, and even your skin can help decide if this person does "it" for you or not.