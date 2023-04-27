If you have trouble finding your chill in the bedroom (or simply want to take your intimacy to the level), allow us to introduce you to your new savior: CBD lube. The best CBD lubricants aim to enhance your sexual adventures and potentially decrease any pain, says Dr. Lynn Parodneck, M.D., medical cannabis expert, former OB/GYN and medical board advisor at TribeTokes.*

If your interest is piqued, keep scrolling to hear what experts have to say about this CBD topical. Plus, discover our picks for the 13 best CBD lubes below and learn about the potential benefits of bringing CBD into your bedroom.