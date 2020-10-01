How Long Does Sex Last For Most People? (It's Shorter Than You Think)
When it comes to sex, is longer better? Or do people prefer to cut to the chase? We took a look at the research that’s been done on how long sex should last, plus what sex experts have to say about it.
The average duration of sex.
Vaginal intercourse lasts a median of 5.4 minutes before the man ejaculates, according to a 2005 study of heterosexual couples from five different countries. Anywhere from three to 13 minutes is considered a normal duration for vaginal sex, according to a 2005 survey of sex therapists. Meanwhile, the average woman takes 13.41 minutes to orgasm during sex with men, according to a 2020 study, though it requires activities other than just penis-in-vagina intercourse.
On average, women and men in relationships report that “foreplay” lasts 11 and 13 minutes respectively, according to a 2004 study of heterosexual couples. Men tended to report that foreplay lasted longer than women did. Both men and women reported that sex lasted an average of seven minutes.
“If you're thinking people are generally having sex for hours, think again,” sexologist Shamyra Howard, LCSW, tells mbg.
The exception to that rule might be women who have sex with women: A 2014 study found the median time spent on sex was 30-45 minutes among women in same-gender relationships, compared to 15-30 minutes for mixed-gender relationships and relationships between men. About 20% of women in same-gender relationships said their sexual sessions last an hour or more.
Is there an ideal for how long sex should last?
There is no ideal for how long sex should last outside what feels best for the individual people involved. But sex therapists on average say seven to 13 minutes is a “desirable” length for vaginal sex, according to the 2005 sex therapist survey. One to two minutes is considered “too short,” three to seven minutes is “adequate,” and 10 to 30 minutes is considered “too long.”
But the numbers vary from survey to survey: In a 2010 survey of 300 heterosexual married couples, married women on average wanted vaginal sex to last 16 minutes. An informal 2019 Twitter poll conducted by GQ on 2,380 people on the receiving end of penetrative sex found 61% wanted the penetration to last about five to 10 minutes, compared to 26% who said they wanted it to last longer than 11 minutes.
Clearly there’s a lot of variation in what’s considered ideal. There’s not even really consensus around whether longer sex is better or worse. Another GQ poll of 819 people asking, “Do you ever get bored during penetrative sex or want it to just be over already?” found 82% said yes. But in that earlier 2010 survey, 43% of married women wanted vaginal sex to last longer than it was currently lasting, 39% felt good about the current duration, and just 18% wanted it to be shorter.
Men and women in relationships both say they want about 18-19 minutes of sexual activities other than intercourse, according to the 2004 study of heterosexual couples.
Factors that may affect how long sex lasts.
Age
The amount of time between the start of vaginal intercourse and when the person with the penis ejaculates tends to get shorter with age. In other words, people with penises tend to orgasm more quickly the older they get. At the same time, getting erections (for people with penises) and getting aroused (for people with clits) may be more difficult or take longer with age.
Medical issues
Sexual dysfunction can affect how long sex lasts. Some 40% of men experience erectile dysfunction by age 40, and nearly 70% of men deal with ED by age 70. About one in three men between ages 18 to 59 deal with premature ejaculation, making sex tend to last for a shorter amount of time.
On the other hand, about 26% of premenopausal women experience female orgasmic disorder, and between 1 and 5% of sexually active men experience delayed ejaculation—two conditions that refer to difficulty reaching orgasm despite having plenty of stimulation (also known as anorgasmia), which may make sex tend to last for a longer amount of time.
Level of arousal
How aroused someone is when they start having sex—and what types of sexual acts they’re engaging in—may affect how long it takes them to orgasm. For example, jumping into intercourse without being sufficiently aroused may make it harder for a person with a clitoris to orgasm. On the other hand, if a person with a penis got a really stimulating blowjob before moving to vaginal intercourse, they might orgasm more quickly. “Each person’s sexual response cycle is unique to them,” Howard notes. “Understanding your own sexual response is a key to great sex.”
Drugs and alcohol
Using certain substances may affect how long sex lasts, in that it can affect a person’s sexual desire, arousal, and ability to orgasm. For people with penises, drinking too much can make it harder to get and keep an erection, or to orgasm. For people with clitorises, alcohol may increase testosterone levels (triggering more desire) but can decrease genital responsiveness (making arousal, lubrication, and orgasms harder).
Context
Sometimes different situations, different partners, how happy you are in your relationship, and other contextual factors can affect how your mind and body respond to sex—and how long sex lasts. For example, for some people, it might be easier to orgasm quickly when you’re focused, aroused, and with a partner who knows your body well, whereas it might take longer to orgasm when you’re distracted, anxious, or unable to relax with your partner.
How you define sex
Among heterosexual men and women, it’s common to measure the duration of sex based on how long it takes for the man orgasm. Once he finishes, the sex is considered over. “Some people think sex is supposed to end because their partner has orgasmed or ejaculated,” Howard says, but she counters: “Sex ends when each person is satisfied.” Meaning, yes, sex can continue even after the person with the penis has an orgasm. If you're defining sex this way, studies on average duration of vaginal sex are irrelevant.
What sexual acts you do
A 2012 study of 8,656 people found people who include more variety in their sexual encounters tend to have longer sexual experiences. A 2014 study on 822 people found lesbian couples tend to have significantly longer sex than gay men and mixed-gender couples.
How to last longer in bed.
1. Use lube.
Vaginal intercourse can be painful for some people with vaginas when it goes on for an extended period of time, largely because they may lose lubrication after some time. “Many people stop having sex due to the increased friction, which can lead to vaginal dryness,” Howard says. “Lube is the remedy.”
2. Try edging.
Edging is a sexual technique for controlling orgasms, wherein a person engages in sexual stimulation right up until they’re about to orgasm, then stops, waits, and starts all over again. Howard recommends the technique for anyone who wants sex to last longer: “If you'd like to delay orgasm, then be sure to stop your activity right when you feel the sensation of orgasm happening. Then repeat!”
Here’s our full guide to edging, including 10 different edging techniques from the squeeze technique to ballooning to tantric touch.
3. Switch it up.
Orgasms usually happen from repeating a particularly stimulating action over and over, building up the pleasure rapidly. So if you’d like sex to last longer, Howard recommends switching things up regularly so that you have more variety: “Switch positions and alternate your activity to prolong sex. Incorporate different forms of touch, talk, and adventure to your sexual intimacy.”
4. Take turns.
Switch between who is the giver and who is the receiver of pleasure. For example, maybe you spend a few minutes on intercourse that feels good for him, then switch to oral sex that feels good for her for a few minutes, then mix it up again. This can be mixed in with edging, too.
How to orgasm faster.
While some people worry that they orgasm too fast, others worry that they take too long to orgasm. So if you want to make sex go faster, here are some strategies:
1. Make sure not to masturbate before partnered sex.
For people with penises, ejaculating earlier in the day might make it harder to ejaculate later that day with a partner, or it may simply take longer to do it again the second time. So if you plan on having sex tonight, skip the masturbation in the morning.
2. Touch yourself during partnered sex.
Many people masturbate regularly and know exactly how to make themselves orgasm when they're alone. If you know your body and what kinds of touch work for you, don’t be afraid to touch yourself during sex. You can rub your own clitoris during intercourse to help you get over the edge, or if you’ve got a penis, you can start with vaginal intercourse and then switch to using your hand to get yourself over the edge, perhaps while manually or orally stimulating your partner at the same time.
3. Focus on the clitoris.
If you have a clitoris, make sure there’s a ton of clitoral stimulation involved in all your sex acts. Most women require clitoral stimulation to orgasm; intercourse alone won’t get them there.
4. Bring in sex toys.
Vibrators and other sex toys can be immensely helpful for women and sometimes help them orgasm faster. If you know vibrators tend to make you orgasm quickly during masturbation, bring them into the bedroom too. You can have your partner use it on you, or you can use it on yourself during intercourse.
5. Avoid drugs and alcohol.
Drugs and alcohol can mess with your body’s usual sexual responses. It can make it harder to get an erection (for people with penises), harder to get aroused and wet (for people with vaginas), and harder to orgasm (for people of all genders). So if you want to be able to orgasm quickly, skip the substances beforehand.
Does the length of a sex session matter?
How long sex lasts isn’t directly correlated to how good the sex was, says Howard.
“Thanks to pop culture and some other factors, many people equate how long sex lasts to how good sex is, which isn't necessarily true,” she notes. “This is especially stressful for penis owners who are taught that they have to not only have a big penis, but they have to last for hours. Yikes! So much pressure.”
Instead, Howard recommends just focusing on how much you’re enjoying the sex you’re having rather than trying to make it last longer or happen more quickly. Here are the big questions she recommends considering rather than worrying about duration:
- Do I like the sex I'm having?
- Is my partner responsive to my sexual needs?
- What can I do to make sex better?
“How long sex should last will vary based on how individuals define sex and what that entails,” Howard explains. If you want your sexual experiences to be longer or quicker, she recommends first pausing to figure out why you want to try to make adjustments. “If it's to increase you or your partner's pleasure, then go for it. If it's to meet some sort of standard, then forget it! How long you last only has to make sense to you and your partner.”
