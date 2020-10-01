How Long Does Sex Last For Most People? (It's Shorter Than You Think)

"How long sex should last will vary based on how individuals define sex and what that entails," Howard explains. If you want your sexual experiences to be longer or quicker, she recommends first pausing to figure out why you want to try to make adjustments. "If it's to increase your or your partner's pleasure, then go for it. If it's to meet some sort of standard, then forget it! How long you last only has to make sense to you and your partner."