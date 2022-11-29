6 Signs You Have Low Dopamine + Easy Ways To Boost It, From A Neuroscientist

While diet and exercise can have a profound effect on the body and brain, so, too, can certain supplements such as L-tyrosine, which Amen notes is an amino acid building block. L-theanine, curcumin, and EPA omega-3 fatty acids are also great options for enhancing dopamine production, but remember that the effects take time to show, so sticking to a supplement routine over an extended period of time will net the best results.