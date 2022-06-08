6 Signs You Have Low Dopamine + Easy Ways To Boost It, From A Neuroscientist

Your mood is impacted by a variety of factors, but perhaps one of the most significant is the neurotransmitters within your brain. Of these, dopamine and serotonin are some of the most critical—they work in tandem to support a number of functions including memory, mood, and even your ability to pay attention. That's why a healthy balance of both is critical.

While serotonin often gets the spotlight, it's important to give dopamine some much-deserved attention, too, according to neuroscientist psychiatrist Daniel Amen, M.D., who just released a series of Instagram reels on this very topic. In his short videos, Amen breaks down how you can tell if you have low dopamine, how it may manifest in the body, and what you can do to naturally increase levels within the brain.