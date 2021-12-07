8 Expert-Backed Sun Lights To Lift Your Mood This Winter & Beyond

While the autumn and winter months bring cuddly weather and quiet, cozy nights at home, there’s also a downside. Shorter days mean less sunlight, which causes some people to struggle with low mood or seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Roughly 6% of the U.S. population is affected by SAD, while at least another 14% of adults in the U.S. deal with a lesser form of seasonal moodiness known as the winter blues. Research shows that light therapy via sun lamps is one key treatment that may help brighten their mood.

Here's what to know about sun lamps, how they work, and how to choose the best one for your needs.