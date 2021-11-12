 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
A Longevity Specialist's Top Tips For Combating The Winter Blues
|
Expert Reviewed A Longevity Specialist's Top Tips For Combating The Winter Blues

A Longevity Specialist's Top Tips For Combating The Winter Blues

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
(Last Used: 1/15/21) 4 Expert-Backed Strategies For Challenging Anxious Thoughts

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

November 12, 2021 — 23:03 PM

Darker days can mean drearier moods, and the period after autumn's daylight saving clock reset is always an adjustment. While Seema Bonney, M.D., the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, says it's great to get an extra hour of sleep, the loss of afternoon sunlight can deal a real blow to health and well-being.

"The reason sunlight is really important is it helps to activate the hypothalamus, which is that part of the brain that helps to regulate our circadian rhythm and the sleep-wake cycle," she explains.

Clock shifts can throw off the circadian rhythm and affect the release of certain hormones including sleep-supporting melatonin and feel-good serotonin—causing many people (up to 70% of us in northern states, Bonney estimates) to feel tired and a little melancholy this time of year. Losing an hour of sunlight that you might have otherwise used to get outside to exercise can further aggravate the winter blues.

To get back on track, Bonney recommends prioritizing these four essential health buckets. In addition to restoring a sunnier mood in the weeks ahead, a lot of them will also support health and longevity for the long haul.

Sunlight

Now that it's brighter earlier, make a point to get outside (or look out a window) first thing in the morning. The morning light will help energize you and send a signal to the circadian rhythm that it's time to start the day. From there, Bonney recommends sitting near a window to continue to get light during the day. If you live or work in a dark space, she says light therapy boxes can be just as effective for brightening your mood.

Advertisement

Sleep

Light and sleep are intricately connected, so once the sun goes down, it's time to start the transition to a bedtime state of mind.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(189)
sleep support+

Research shows that syncing your sleep with the rhythms of day and night light can support a healthy mood, digestion, immune function, and more. This might mean going to bed a bit earlier in the winter months if you can swing it.

Whatever time you choose to snooze, it's essential to keep it consistent. "The body really functions best when you're waking up and sleeping at the same times," Bonney says.

To help the body get acclimated to a consistent bedtime and crave sleep at the same time every day, Bonney adds, "It comes down to really being intentional and having good habits you're doing most nights." They can include taking a warm bath or shower, sipping some non-caffeinated tea, doing a relaxing meditation, or taking a sleep-supporting supplement.*

Advertisement

Food

Interestingly, Bonney notes, there are some foods that may increase serotonin levels and boost mood. For some positivity on a plate, she says to fill up on eggs, cheese, tuna, tofu, nuts and seeds, and pineapple (as long as you don't have sensitivities to any of these foods, of course).

To further offset the winter blues, you'll want to eat your meals alongside other people whenever you can. "Make sure that you feel like you're part of a community," Bonney says of the importance of connection this time of year—and always. "We're humans and we need to have a personal connection with people."

Exercise

Lastly, getting your body moving is even more important when your mood is stagnant. Instead of letting your exercise routine fall by the wayside in winter, Bonney says this is the time to double down and aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week. In her practice, she generally recommends strength training twice a week and cardio three times a week for maximum mood and longevity benefits.

If your low mood doesn't respond to these lifestyle shifts or feels unmanageable for most of the fall and winter year after year, you might be experiencing seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and will want to pay your doctor a visit.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

This time of year can be a downer, but there are plenty of things we can do to combat the winter blues to keep our spirits and energy levels up. Prioritize solid sleep, consistent exercise, healthy meals, and time outdoors in the weeks ahead, and who knows? You just might find that you're a winter person after all.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(189)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(189)
sleep support+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: This One Weird Trick Can Help Conquer Anxiety

Daniel Amen, M.D.
I'm A Neuroscientist: This One Weird Trick Can Help Conquer Anxiety
Integrative Health

You Might Want To Look Out For This Iffy Sign In Vitamin D Supplements

Jamie Schneider
You Might Want To Look Out For This Iffy Sign In Vitamin D Supplements
Recipes

This Super-Flavorful One-Pan Meal Is The Perfect Healthy Weeknight Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
This Super-Flavorful One-Pan Meal Is The Perfect Healthy Weeknight Dinner
Home

How Long Is Too Long To Keep A Candle Burning? Toxicology Experts Weigh In

Emma Loewe
How Long Is Too Long To Keep A Candle Burning? Toxicology Experts Weigh In
Off-the-Grid

To Stay Healthy, We're Making Our Planet Sick: The Climate Impact Of Health Care

Emma Loewe
To Stay Healthy, We're Making Our Planet Sick: The Climate Impact Of Health Care
Beauty

Are Stressed-Out Skin Care Products The Key To A Glowing Complexion?

Jamie Schneider
Are Stressed-Out Skin Care Products The Key To A Glowing Complexion?
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

The One Ingredient This MD Adds To Her Chai For Extra Antioxidants

Abby Moore
The One Ingredient This MD Adds To Her Chai For Extra Antioxidants
Personal Growth

What's In Store For You & Your Twin Flame? Here's How To Find Out

Sarah Regan
What's In Store For You & Your Twin Flame? Here's How To Find Out
Love

This Harsh Communication Style Is The No. 1 Predictor Of Divorce

Kelly Gonsalves
This Harsh Communication Style Is The No. 1 Predictor Of Divorce
Beauty

The Best Time To Apply Hand Cream Might Not Be When You Think

Jamie Schneider
The Best Time To Apply Hand Cream Might Not Be When You Think
Spirituality

What Soul Searching Really Means & 9 Ways To Do It, From Experts

Sarah Regan
What Soul Searching Really Means & 9 Ways To Do It, From Experts
Personal Growth

Are These Sneaky & Common Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Happiness?

Jason Wachob
Are These Sneaky & Common Habits Secretly Sabotaging Your Happiness?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/longevity-specialists-tips-for-combatting-the-winter-blues
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!