11 Signs You Need To Take Better Care Your Brain (+ How To Do Just That)

Brain health can seem complicated. How are you supposed to tell when your brain is healthy? It’s easy to know when your digestion is off or when your skin needs attention, but what exactly are the signs that a brain needs a bit more loving?

Signs you need to take better care of your brain can be seen across your body and felt in your emotional regulation, cognitive function, and sleep. After all, brain health is personal wealth, and we could all do more to proactively nurture this vital organ. No matter how old you are, caring for your brain should be a top priority.