Diet, exercise, hydration, and meditation all support the brain in various ways. However, "If you are not getting a sufficient amount of sleep, you will not have a sufficient amount of energy to tackle all of these other things," Swart says.

Think about it: When you're both hungry and exhausted, you may be more likely to order takeout than prepare a nutritious meal. If you're sleep-deprived during a workday, you might prioritize coffee over water, leading to dehydration. And rather than staying present during meditation, well, you may just drift into a light slumber.

Not only does sleep allow the brain to get rid of excess waste and increase energy levels, but it also supports gut health, immune functioning, and overall mood (hence the term: waking up on the wrong side of the bed).