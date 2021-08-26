Can You Actually "Think" Yourself Younger? A Longevity Expert Says Yes

According to longevity expert, founder of the Longevity Vision Fund and author of The Science and Technology of Growing Young Sergey Young, age is nothing but a number. In fact, he has a personal mission to live to 200 with the health and strength of a strapping, young 20-something. To increase both his life span and health span, he suggests a few lifestyle changes (find 'em all here), but one particular tip gave us pause.

Specifically, Young believes in the power of mindset: "I'm a huge fan of a psychological approach to aging," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. "If you think you're younger, your body actually works differently."