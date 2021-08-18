Sergey Young has made it his personal mission to live to 200. Seriously: The longevity expert, founder of the Longevity Vision Fund, and author of The Science And Technology Of Growing Young, has dedicated his entire career to helping at least one billion people live long, healthy lives—and make these technological advances affordable and accessible for all.

Through his work, he has identified what he calls lifestyle “longevity buckets” to increase your lifespan and healthspan (because who wants to live to 200 with a low quality of life?). “By implementing them, we can add 10, 20 healthy and happy years to our life,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “We can easily live 200 years.”

Sign us up: Young explains the five buckets, below.