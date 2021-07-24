Many adults don’t have a health check-up until a crisis arises. And since chronic illness tends to worsen over time, the longer it goes unnoticed the worse the outcome tends to be. Not participating in preventative care can significantly impact medical, mental, and financial aspects of your life. It's never too early to start planning for your health as you age!

Knowing where to start might feel overwhelming, but this health screening timeline can help you keep track of what and when to get tested in order to stay healthy.